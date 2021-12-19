Nadia Bartel flaunts her slender figure in a revealing ivory dress

Former WAG Nadia Bartel has been hitting the gym hard lately.

And it looks like her hard work is paying off as the stunner flaunted her slender figure in an all-white ensemble on Friday.

Posting on her Instagram, the 35-year-old documented photos of a fun girls’ lunch alongside a few of her friends.

Not an inch to pinch! Former WAG Nadia Bartel flaunted her slender figure as she stepped out for lunch with friends in Melbourne on Friday

For the festivities, Nadia donned a bodycon ivory dress, which had cutouts at the mid-section.

She gave fans a glimpse of her toned abs thanks to the elaborate cutouts on the side of the dress.

Designer Henne also shared an image alongside her friends who wore colorful items from the brand’s latest collection.

Her fun lunch came just hours after Nadia hit the gym for a grueling workout.

Look at those abs! Nadia gave fans a glimpse of his abs that peaked at the side of his torso. Nadia (far right) pictured with her friends

In images posted to her Instagram Stories before lunch, Nadia shared a grueling leg workout with her personal trainer.

In one video, Nadia joked that “he knows how much I hate this” before taking on the weighted leg press.

“More difficult than it looks,” she captioned the video showing her impressive strength.

She doesn’t skip leg day! In images posted to her Instagram Stories before lunch, Nadia shared a grueling leg workout with her personal trainer

Despite her initial reservations, the blonde beauty seemed proud of her efforts as she congratulated her trainer after annihilating the movement.

She also shared a post-workout selfie, writing, “It always feels good to train early.”

In it, her slender physique and toned arms were on display in an all-black sportswear set.