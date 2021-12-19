Fashion
Beyonce makes a bold fashion statement in a black latex bodysuit and sequined jacket from her latest Ivy Park collection
Beyonc was able to trust a seductive black latex bodysuit on Saturday in her latest promotional photos for her Ivy Park clothing collection.
The singer was advertising her new collection with Adidas, Halls of Ivy.
In an instant, Ms. Carter, 40, was seen seductively staring at the camera while gently brushing her luscious honey-brown locks behind her ear.
Latex Queen: Beyonc, 40, oozed confidence as she wore an alluring blue latex bodysuit from her new Ivy Park collection with Adidas, Halls of Ivy, in an Instagram snap from Saturday
She appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, aside from her shiny pout and a hint of eye shadow and mascara.
The mom of three made a bold statement in the bodysuit,which sells for $ 70.
The hitmaker also paired the look with a matching set of black latex pants.
To complete the fashionable ensemble, she added a festive long sequined houndstooth jacket to the top.
Ready to play: Rapper Jay-Z’s wife has been busy promoting her latest clothing collection since November
A description of the jacket on the Ivy Park website calls it a “full drop of sparkling sequins, an unexpected twist on the classic houndstooth.”
The singer also got a green manicure, just in time for the Christmas season.
The Grammy-winning artist had one more addition to her outfit: a pair of chunky blue earrings, which seemed to steal the show.
It emerged that the choice to wear the earrings may have backfired slightly against the brand, as fans in the comments seemed to be focusing on them rather than the outfit itself, with afollower writing: “These are the earrings I want” and another adding: “The earrings! “
Creative Athleisure: Last month, the singer wore a stunning light lime green leotard that showed off her toned bronze legs, as she stood on a tennis court holding a racquet
Rapper Jay-Z’s wife has been busy promoting her latest clothing collection since November.
Last month, Ivy Park posted photos of herself wearing a stunning lime green leotard that showed off her toned legs, as she stood on a tennis court holding a racket ready.
The long-sleeved leotard was far from standard, as it appeared to have shoulder pads as well as a turtleneck.
Promoting her brand: Ivy Park also released a college-themed video campaign for the new line, where Beyonce wears a variety of sultry outfits, including this plaid jacket and skirt duo.
Ivy Park released a college-themed video campaign for the new line, which included appearances from basketball player James Harden, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia, as well as Reese Witherspoon’s children Ava and Deacon Phillippe.
The 40-year-old megastar also enlisted the help of her own daughters, Blue Ivy, nine, and Rumi Carter, four, to help promote her last drop.
Bey was seen wearing a zippered houndstooth sports bra with matching leggings while holding her daughter Rumi on one hip.
Rumi and Blue Ivy, who stood behind their famous mother and sister holding a soccer ball, each wore the same leggings and cropped tank top (also in black and white houndstooth pattern.)
The Halls of Ivy collection is currently available on the Adidas website and in stores.
All about the family: The 40-year-old megastar also enlisted the help of her own daughters, Blue Ivy (right), 9, and Rumi Carter (left), 4, to help promote her latest drop.
