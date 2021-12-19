Sobhita Dhulipala leaves fashion police hit by sleeveless blue denim dress | Fashion trends





Sobhita Dhulipala brings back the retro fashion trends of the 70s and 90s with her sizzling look in a 12k blue sleeveless denim dress as she steps out for the promotions of her upcoming film, Kurup, with co-star Dulquer Salmaan | Check the viral images inside

ThroughZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Whether in ethnic clothes or western fashion, actress Sobhita Dhulipala knows how to turn the heat up with her styling game and this weekend is no different as the diva was seen adding to the warm winter quotient with her sultry look in a denim midi dress. Leaving the fashion police enamored with the fashion police, Sobhita brought back the retro fashion trends of the ’70s and’ 90s with her sizzling look in a sleeveless blue denim dress as she stepped out for her promotions. next movie, to dry, with co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Leaning on her social media grip, Sobhita shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The photos showed her donning a cotton A-line midi dress with a buttoned front. It featured ruffles on the shoulder straps and a deep square neckline to add to the oomph factor and was cinched at the waist with a matching blue denim belt. Sporting a central slit, the dress was teamed with a pair of brown leather boots that are synonymous with winter. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Sobhita amplified the glam quotient with a touch of nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow shade, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner and filled eyebrows. Posing elegant poses for the camera, Sobhita let the fan within us vanish. The midi denim is attributed to the eponymous brand of Indian fashion designer Atsu Sekhose, which boasts of conscious efforts to showcase the various ethnic handicrafts and textiles of his homeland, Nagaland and neighboring states, in ready-made collections. . The sleeveless blue denim dress originally costs 12,200 on the creator’s site. Blue denim midi dress by Sobhita Dhulipala from Atsu (atsu.in) Sobhita Dhulipala was styled by fashion designer Bhawna Sharma. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter Close story

