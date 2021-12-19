Josh Liendo leads the Canadian, Noe Ponti brings the Swiss record of 50 flies to 22.52





FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ON COURT COURT 2021 Canadians Josh Liendo and Noe Ponti of Switzerland won back-to-back playoffs in the men’s 50 butterfly in the preliminaries on Day 4 at the World Short Course Championships, both with a national record of 22.52. Liendo was the first and became the first Canadian in history to swim a 50 butterfly in under 23 seconds with his PB of 22.52. At the start of the competition, the Canadian record was 23.31, which Coleman Allan and Joe Bartoch shared. Liendo broke the mark for the first time in the first division of their 100 butterfly preliminary round, clocking a 23.13. He continued that 100 butterfly with a back half of 26.87 to beat Coleman Allan’s record of 50.90 100 butterflies. Ponti, meanwhile, had swam the old Swiss record a few weeks ago at the Swiss championships with a 22.75. Ponti also broke the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly and MI records at the Swiss Champs in November and again broke the 100 and 200 butterfly records at the World Championships. This gives Ponti another clean sweep of the fly records at the Worlds, bringing them down to 22.52, 49.49 and 1: 49.81 respectively. Ponti and Liendo tied for 4th place in the final behind the field leader Dylan carter from Trinidad and Tobago, Nyls korstanje from the Netherlands and Hungarian world record holder Szebasztian Szabo. While Matteo rivolta Italy narrowly missed her own Italian record of 22.14 with a 22.53 for 6th, 7th place Grigori Pekarski and 8th Sun Jianjun both broke their respective national records. Pekarski released the Bulgarian brand, which Antani Ivanov previously held with 23.14 a few weeks ago at the European Short Course Championships. Pekarski was a 22.62 during the preliminaries to become the first Bulgarian under 23 seconds. Jiajun was only 0.02 seconds slower than Pekarski, but also made history as the fastest Chinese in history. The old mark was 22.74 behind Zhang Qibin in 2017, tied by Li Zhuhao a year later. Men’s 50 Butterfly Short Course World Championships – Preliminary Top 16: Dylan carter(BTT) Nyls korstanje(NED) Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) Josh Liendo (CAN) / Noe Ponti (SUI) Matteo rivolta(ITA) Grigori Pekarski (BLR) Sun Jiajun (CHN) Nicolas santos(BRA) Daniel Zaitsev (EST) Abdelrahman Sameh (EGY) Roman Shevliakov (RSF) Thomas Ceccon (ITS) Tom shields(UNITED STATES) José Martinez (MEX) Oleg Kostin (RSF)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/josh-liendo-brings-canadian-noe-ponti-brings-swiss-50-fly-records-to-22-52/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos