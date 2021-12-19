News feed hack: how oversized collaborations defined fashion in 2021

Serotonin surge or out of stock? From Balenciaga and Gucci, to Versace and Fendi, to Dior and Sacai, this was the year of luxury bond

My team and I were sitting around a table at the Fendi studio in Rome, said Kim Jones Instagram in November, describing the eureka moment when #skendi first entered her mind. Suddenly all the women fell silent and started looking at their phones. I had no idea what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. That’s when I thought: let’s do something together. Even if Jones had completely sensationalized this story, which seems likely, it would seemingly speak more to reality than if it were an accurate narrative. After all, the idea of ​​bypassing Fendis’ white coat workshops as they order a pair of Kim Kardashian shapewear perfectly embodies all the drama, greed, and spectacle surrounding the most unexpected trend and perhaps the most spectacular. most definitive of the 2021 haute couture collaboration. In recent years, collaboration has been presented as an increasingly rewarding way of working. Marriage of spirits evoking endless creative possibilities, it evokes the image of Elsa Schiaparelli and Dal or Vivienne Westwood and Keith Harring. But it’s also convenient. Small labels receive a cash injection and mentorship when working with big brands (like Richard Malone and Mulberry or Ahluwalia and Ganni) while formerly forgotten labels (like UGG or Crocs) are given a second life thanks to partnerships with Balenciaga, Telfar, and Molly Goddard. But this year, the cool, business collaboration plan has been overtaken by giant power pairings. Dior and Sacaï; Jean Paul Gaultier and Sacai; Versace and Fendi; Fendi and Skims; Gucci and Balenciaga; Balenciaga and Gucci; Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons; and Daniel Lee and Bottega Veneta, which was officially a collaboration according to the label. We live in the age of successful collaboration, and in 2021, that seems as essential to a brand’s popularity as social media or a must-have accessory.

Somehow, under all the glitzy confrontations and pithy suitcases, the collaborations started to feel cannibalistic, with big-budget labels feasting on each other, giving birth to a engorged beast for two. heads in the process. Over the past 12 months, it feels like we’ve witnessed the Americanization of luxury fashion, where everything is oversized, starry and sleek. Goliath’s collaborations can be presented as rebellious or cheeky, but in reality, they celebrate the marriage of high fashion (by which we mean the legacy brands owned by LVMH, Capri and Kering) and the boardroom. Despite the pandemic calling for a break in the fashion production cycle, the flashier, bigger and busier new standard confirmed that top designers were never really capable of being counter-cultural. They cannot respond to the system because they are married to its billionaire overlords. Thus, they reproduce his vanities (logos, more stuff, logos) and pledge allegiance to the kerching conglomerate. European fashion houses become McMaisons and clothes become merch. Once the sole arbiter of style, these brands are now forced to compete with invisible taste creators. With anonymous accounts on High Fashion Twitter, Lotta Volkova or TheKimbino. And where the industry is teeming with new designers, influencers and stylists, all crouching for attention, mega-brands are resorting to their only real superpower money. This eyeball scramble has seen the industry double its regular lineup this year as fashion companies have gone to great lengths to stand out. Fendi and Versace kicked off their collaboration just days after pitching their SS22 offerings as other parts of the industry fell to the bizarre 2021 Creative Director phenomenon, assigning senior positions to Molly mae, Cardi B, Emily Ratajowski and Kendall Jenner, ushering in the next level of influence.

It makes sense. Designers are celebrities, so why can’t celebrities just become designers? We’ve all seen videos of Travis Scott running fabric through a Dior sewing machine in preparation for his Cactus Jack collaboration. And what are collaborative capsules if not repackaged Cruise and Resort shows? Haven’t we literally put an end to the production of superfluous collections? So why do I want a Fendace wand so much? Fashion constantly makes us look for novelty and although we read about the dangers of capitalism, no one is really ready to stop buying things. Of course, the irony is that, for the most part, our collective thirst for novelty isn’t quenched because these collaborations don’t produce anything we haven’t seen before. Collections made up of hundreds of repetitive looks and a multitude of crossed monograms, which look more like the greatest hits of the designers than anything particularly innovative. It’s no wonder why fashion nerds on Twitter and in Haute couture conferenceS comments were left unimpressed, criticizing the stereotypical, cut-and-paste designs that the collaborations offer. That was to be expected, however. The modern, logo-heavy collaboration started at Louis Vuitton with Marc Jacobs and Stephen Sprouse in 2001, but reached new heights when Kim Jones joined Supreme in 2017, irrevocably merging the worlds of high fashion and streetwear. In fact, it is his streetwear that bears most of the responsibility for the collaborative climate of 2021. Brands like Supreme, Vetements, Palace and Off-White have built a male dialect around t-shirts, hoodies and sliders. co-branded. Introduced drip to the public through drops of rare goods, streetwear has bent the principles of luxury more in the direction of hype and novelty and what was once ridiculed by those at the top has now been completely standardized.