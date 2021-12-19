Jada Pinkett Smith wears red dress with huge train to Matrix Resurrections premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith dressed up for her red carpet appearance at The Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco.

The actress, 50, wore a flamboyant red dress with a train that ran far behind her as she posed for the cameras.

Smith’s hair was buzzed almost to the scalp, and she threaded a huge silver earring into her right ear.

The Girls Trip star was also alongside her son Jaden. He, 23, wore a black trench coat over a black shirt and matching pants. Her hair was cut short and her bangs almost covered her eyes.

She also posed with director Lana Wachowski who wore a black dress and colored her short hair in orange, pink and yellow.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of stockings and a pair of black boots.

Jada’s appearance in the film marks the third time that she will appear in the Matrix series as Niobe. She previously played the role in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The final film in the series will follow Keanu Reeves’ Neo as he returns to The Matrix years after leaving the world.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on December 22.

Smith’s appearance at the event came just weeks after Will Smith lent his voice to a trailer for the Bel Air TV series, a reboot of Smith’s popular 1990s sitcom where he and his wife Jada have met.

Unlike the early ’90s comedy, the Bel-Air teaser was calm and dark. Jabari Banks is seen dressed as the character, conjuring up the original made famous by Will Smith in a yellow T-shirt, waistcoat and cap.

“It’s a story about how my life turned, turned upside down,” Smith says as Banks dives backwards into a pool of dark water.

According to the official synopsis, the hour-long drama will set in modern times and explore “Wills’ complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.”

With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will delve deeper into the conflicts, emotions, and inherent biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering a boastful air and nods from head to the original show, “one reads.