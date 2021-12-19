Angelina Jolies Style Is The Best Guide To Dressing Well After 40





For dress well from 40 (and at any age) there is style tips that does not fail. Plus, having a birthday means getting to know yourself better, which translates into knowing what works best for us and having an extra dose of security. Style is certainly not a question of age. Angelina Jolie is the perfect example. We list your list of tips. BET ON NEUTRAL TONNES Angelina Jolie with a look in neutral tones.Gtresonline The actress is faithful to neutral colors, whose great thing is to allow endless combinations. Grays, along with the range of earth tones and browns, are at the top of Angelina’s preference list. Tones with which it is particularly favored, essential data when building a style that works. A good idea is to go for the total look and choose an accessory – in your case, a garnet bag – that breaks up the monochrome. ADD AN IMPECCABLE COAT TO YOUR WARDROBE Very stylish actress Angelina Jolie in a gray coat.Getty Images. It’s time to embrace the classics, like a herringbone coat. One of those clothes that goes just as well with jeans as with a midi dress and which has the gift of being timeless. Reasons why investing in quality design pays off. AS ANGELINA JOLIE WEARS THE CLASSIC BLACK DRESS Angelina Jolie in a black dress and gold shoes.Gtresonline Coco Chanel has already said it, the black dress is a must (whatever your age). Choose the model that suits you best and playing with props to give the look your most personal touch. Angelina opts for gold shoes that add a festive tone. A word of advice: do not overload the outfit with additional accessories. CREATE YOUR OWN UNIFORM How to dress well after 40: Angelina Jolie’s looks are the best source of inspiration.Gtresonline There is nothing more practical to dress than to think of “uniforms”. Well you know Angelina Jolie. The actress is perfectly known for being sure of herself by resorting to certain combinations over and over again. We never tire of seeing her with this trio of aces: round neck sweater, straight pants and nude pumps. THE BEAUTY LOOK COUNTS Angeina Jolie in a long flowing dress and red lips.Getty Images Gone are the gothic styles and dresses weighing down the obvious sexy of her years as a Nobel actress. Now Angelina is betting on vaporous and hyper feminine silhouettes. We will steal this dress to wear it at any event. A tip that scores points? Cut out the accessories in exchange for a bright red lipstick and a matching crisp manicure. LIKE ANGELINA JOLIE, INVEST IN THE RIGHT BASES The protagonist of “Malfica” with a basic shirt and corduroy pants.Getty Images Dressing well, in many cases, means not getting carried away (blindly) by trends. Only those with whom we feel comfortable and privileged should be part of our wardrobe. The basicsInstead, they deserve to have their doors open. In her daily looks, the American actress is faithful to the timeless clothes. A white tee-shirt (yes, the usual) and corduroy pants make up their infallible tandem. BRING THE TRENDS TO YOUR FIELD Angelina Jolie on the red carpet in a voluminous skirt and a white shirt.Getty Images Giving a personal touch to the clothes of the moment is another of the lessons we borrow from Angelina Jolie. The protagonist of evil knows appropriate trends more complicated. If voluminous skirts are worn, it stands out from its romantic connotation to play the contrast with a white shirt in a masculine style. A masterful reinterpretation of the black and white tuxedo look I have long remembered wearing at BAFTA 2014. it may interest you The most viral dresses of 2021: from Bella Hadid’s golden neckline to H&M dresses The most viral dresses of 2021: from Bella Hadid’s golden neckline to H&M dresses

