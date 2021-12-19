California snow drought ends dramatically, while other states still face shortages





“Snowpack increases of this size are not common, but neither are they unprecedented,” said Julie Kalansky, deputy director of operations at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes ( CW3E ), Explain.

Kalansky pointed out that previous studies have shown that a jump on this scale can occur about twice every three years, but usually over an entire winter, not just December.

Although they do not have the exact ranking for each month of the year, “most of the storms in the study that we referenced for the above calculation occurred in the second half of December and later. in the season, ”Kalansky added.

The sudden change gives California its wettest start to the water year in over 40 years , thanks to several drought-causing rain and snow systems that have swept through the region in recent weeks. The year of water runs from October 1 to September 30 of the following year.

Parts of California are known for whiplash, but the rapid changes are quite noticeable given that the snowpack has had such a difficult start, after a very hot and dry November for much of the state. . Northern California is doing a bit better in terms of a hydrologic year compared to last year. Although it has not reached record levels, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento tweeted Rainfall in the Northern Sierra is above average for this time of year and exceptionally better than the same time last year. However, southern California has only recently been able to benefit from one of the largest atmospheric river systems. “Tuesday’s storm that brought 1 to 2 inches of rain to coastal areas and valleys reduced our rainfall deficit,” the NWS office in San Diego said last week. The area was so late before last week’s storm that recent precipitation has only brought the area back to where it would normally be at this time of year, rather than ahead. California is just a western state, and not all states are equal in terms of the humidity received by recent storms. “As the stormy December weather increased the snowpack in California, the water equivalent of snow is at record levels at some stations in NM, CO, UT, MT, WY, NV,” said the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) in a tweet The Sierras can collect much of the moisture from large storms, but prevent it from entering neighboring states. A snow from the US Department of Agriculture mapping tool While parts of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona have relatively high snow water equivalent percentages, other states like Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming are struggling relative to average totals. Colorado’s snow deficits affect millions more people beyond state borders. When the snowpack melts in the spring, it supplies the water supply to the Colorado River Basin. Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Las Vegas, explained that the Intermountain West snowpack, or lack thereof, can have cascading impacts on the southwestern states, especially if snowpack levels are below average for several consecutive years. “Several years of below normal snowpack in the Intermountain West Mountains that feed the Colorado River Basin will continue to increase water stress, which was already at risk due to population increases,” said Peters. “We recently saw this impact on reservoir storage and lake levels in Lakes Mead and Powell. Over the past year, Lakes Powell and Mead both saw their lowest storage levels in 30 years. . ” More thunderstorms on the way More rain and snow penetrate the west coast thanks to three distinct waves of humidity. The first arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, bringing heavy coastal rains and snow to the mountains, creating dangerous travel conditions along the Cascades. On Sunday, the low will move south into Oregon and northern California. Snowfall totals will vary from 3 to 6 inches for the northwestern interior states, with up to 2-3 feet for the higher elevations of the Cascade, Sierra, and northern Rocky Mountains. . The CW3E provides for a Atmospheric river level 3 event for western states. An atmospheric river pumps incredible amounts of moisture from the Pacific Ocean to the western states, resulting in very heavy rain and snow. By Monday and Tuesday, heavy precipitation will spread from Washington to central California. “Chances of rain and snow return early next week, generalizing late Monday,” NWS office in Sacramento said saturday . “A series of storms will continue this threat throughout the week until next weekend. Mountain travel is likely to be significantly affected at times.” Over the next five days, widespread rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected along the coasts and lowlands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/19/weather/weather-drought-california-snowpack/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos