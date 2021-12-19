Kentucky score vs North Carolina takeaways: Wildcats rout Tar Heels for easy win in CBS Sports Classic





The Kentucky No.21 made a bold statement on his national relevance with a 98-69 victory over North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic as the Wildcats (8-2) claimed their first victory over an opponent from the power conference this season emphatically. Great Britain shot 66.7% from the floor in the second half and 54.2% for the game as playmaker Sahvir Wheeler scored 26 points, a game-high, and delivered eight assists. Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels (8-3) with 22 points on 8 of 13 shots, but he didn’t receive much help on the perimeter. The Tar Heels have made just one of 13 3-point attempts after placing seventh nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.9% for the season. The UNC staged a rally late in the first half to reduce their deficit to 40-29 at half time after being led by 18, but Kentucky quickly dashed any idea of ​​a comeback in the second half. time as Wheeler took control of the game with his devious ball handling and ability to penetrate the dribble. He only missed one point of reaching his career high, which he established while playing for Georgia last season. Transfer part Kentucky have stocked up on veterans through the transfer portal during the offseason, catching four players who had been productive in their previous stops to bolster a roster that struggled under the weight of youth last season. Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick, a 3-point shooter, is likely out for the season with a hamstring injury, but the other three new transfers flourished on Saturday. Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) and Kellan Grady (Davidson) combined to score 60 points. Grady’s 18 points in just eight attempts from the field marked his most productive outing since Game 2 of the season. Tshiebwe also tallied 12 rebounds, a record for the team, with 16 points, although he only played 22 minutes after coming into the final at 12:37 of the first half with two fouls. It was his eighth double-double in 10 games this season. Outside fire reversal There was a glaring statistical difference between these teams entering the game. Kentucky ranked 291st in a 3-point percentage to 30.2%. UNC, on the other hand, was hitting 40.9% of its attempts at 3 points, which was seventh nationally. But the tables were turned on Saturday, as Kentucky was 8 of 15 on a 3-point range and UNC just 1 of 13. UK hot shots from outside – and from the ground in general – highlighted North Carolina’s defensive problems. After allowing 83.8 points per game in their first five games, the Tar Heels had allowed just 58 points per game in their last five games entering on Saturday. That stretch included a 72-51 victory over Michigan. But regardless of the Tar Heels’ defensive progress over the past few weeks, they were apparently wiped out in their worst defensive performance to date against the Wildcats. Rebounding misfortunes Kentucky came in with the best offensive rebound percentage in the country, according to KenPom.com. But North Carolina placed second nationally to limit opponents on the offensive glass. This resulted in a fascinating clash on the glass, which the Wildcats dominated. Kentucky knocked down 17 offensive panels and converted them to a 15-6 advantage in second chance points. Tshiebwe is one of the best rebounders in the country, but he got some help on the offensive glass as Wheeler, TyTy Washington, Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks each had two offensive rebounds apiece. Essentially, UNC failed on both 3-point shooting and defensive rebound, which were the two statistical categories in which he was part of the elite entering the game. Without even a usable defense to fall back on, the Tar Heels withered.

