exquisite works presented in the exhibition “2021 Biennial Juried Exposition”





To sample some of Ohio’s best artists, head downtown and stop by the Ohio Arts Councils Riffe Gallery or head to the gallery’s website for an online tour and check out the biennial jury exhibition 2021. Be prepared to want to spend some time with this rich exhibit featuring 53 of the states artists. Each work has a fascinating story that adds to his enjoyment and appreciation. Following:Dispatch @ 150: The performing arts scene in Columbus continues to grow and evolve Judy POW81-A, a brown-and-white sculpted dog created by artist James Mellick of the Milford Center, greets visitors at the gallery door. The real dog that inspired the work befriended an American soldier in a Japanese POW camp during WWII. Their story is touching. Julianne Edbergs 1950s Dress is a hanging sculpture composed mainly of paper from old cut-out children’s books wrapped around small cardboard triangles. The retro jacket and full skirt dresses are meant, the Cleveland Heights artist writes, to comment on the title’s bland decade but can be spookier indeed. Nearby are two huge sculptures by artist Michelle Stitzlein from Baltimore, Ohio. From a distance, the Boucherouite Horizon Fringe series looks like a colorful fiber wall hanging. Up close, we see that it is made of hundreds of pieces of old garden hoses, electric cables and computer wires, a sort of trompe-l’oeil homage to textiles. His Toklat-Fynbos series, also made from old recycled commercial materials, is a recreation of mosses, lichens and fungi the artist saw during a residency in Denali National Park in Alaska. Following:Innovative instrumental mashups on display at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center Columbus artist Ron Anderson captures dancers in his beautiful oil painting Ballerinas Taking Court. In the moving acrylic painting Cooking Clips, Jennifer Murray of Westerville considers the material objects left behind when her grandmother moved into a nursing home. Cincinnati artist Susan Byrnes uses the sweeping metaphor involved in house cleaning as well as change in her colorful wall installation The Sweeping Meditation, over 40 multi-colored brooms hanging at attention on the wall. Hundreds of tiny cardboard houses, some dark and some lit from within, are stacked on top of each other in what Galloway artist Nicki Crock describes as an upside down investigation of the curious, eerie atmosphere and sometimes magical architecture and community. The Jury’s Choice Awards went to Alli Hoag of Toledo for Trace Decay, in which the head of a real taxidermy fawn is surrounded by a swarm of crystal butterflies; Max Markwald of Cleveland, who commemorated his gender transition with a larger-than-life self-portrait, Twenty-Seven; and Thomas Hudson of Richmond Heights for his realistic painting for $ 2.00. Following:Brit Bennett’s novel “The Vanishing Half” combines fiction, story by examining the passage Top Show honors went to! Katie B Funk! for her huge dazzling wall silhouettes, in which the Columbus artist has pasted hundreds of black and white photographs of herself in a variety of positions and expressions, all backlit by an eerie rose-orange glow. I made my body childish, manipulative and ethereal, she writes. I made my body enraged, suspicious and distant. She also made of her body and of this work a variety of playful, energetic, disturbing and always bewitching atmospheres. The powerful, fascinating and beautifully designed works in this exhibition were selected by jurors Jessimi Jones, Executive Director of the Springfield (Ohio) Museum of Art; Kevin Lyles, art professor at the University of Rio Grande; and Columbus artist and educator April Sunami. They selected the artists from nearly 1,800 entries with criteria that included craftsmanship, compelling content, strength, sentiment and, as Lyles said, an attempt to show something new. Well done, jurors and artists. [email protected] In one look The 2021 Biennial Jury Exhibition runs through Jan. 7 at the Ohio Arts Councils Riffe Gallery, 77 S. High St. Hours of Operation: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Masks are compulsory. www.oac.ohio.gov.

