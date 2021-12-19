The designers behind Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif’s wedding fashion manna – Style

Forget about fashion week, Pakistani social media recently drew inspiration from wedding outfits via Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saifs, a long, long and high profile wedding. From the mother of the groom Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the bride, groom and sisters of the groom, the designer clothes at wedding events literally sparkled as much as the huge chandeliers that were an integral part of the decor!

The sartorial choices seen at the wedding were varied, ranging from heirlooms created by Pakistan’s most prestigious fashion designer, Bunto Kazmi, to a mix of the best workshops in Karachi and Lahores, to the groom’s sister even repeating some of the outfits. of his own marriage. It was a family affair, but given that it is one of Pakistan’s main political families, comments on social media ranged from flattering odes to vitriolic observations.

Moving away from the politics of marriage, the selection of the family wardrobe was very beautiful. Perhaps the only design that didn’t quite match purely patriotic patterns was the mirror-worked ice-blue lehnga choli by Indian designer Abhinav Mishra worn by Maryam to her mehndi son.

When there are so many exquisitely designed options available in your own country, why look beyond the border, especially when you are a powerful politician?

But enough has been said on social media about the family’s clothing choices. Here are the clothes, from the designer’s point of view:

Bunto kazmi

Photos: Oshoot / Fatima Tariq Photography

Bunto Kazmi was certainly the designer of the day with bride Ayesha Saif who chose to wear her designs at most wedding ceremonies. And really, could there have been a better choice?

Odes could be written with the finesse and attention to detail that are designers ‘strong points and while a Bunto creation can only truly be appreciated when scrutinized closely, Ayeshas’ outfits have stood out. noticeable even when viewed from a social media perspective.

A long silver peshwaz and lehnga were worn on a qawwali night, highlighted by rubies around the neck. Ayesha made the unconventional choice of wearing red, not on her wedding night, but on her mehndi event. The outfit was a classic Bunto bride, an eight kali shirt, paired with a gharara kamkhawab and a fabric dupatta. On the wedding day, a gorgeous gold Bunto design took center stage; with a play of fabric textures and varying shades of gold on the dupatta, the wedding shirt and the farshi gharara.

HSY

HSY was here, there and everywhere in the form of drawings seen at the wedding as well as in person, since he was invited to the wedding!

On his wedding day, groom Junaid Safdar wore a classic off-white designer sherwani, accented with brass buttons. The sherwani had a raised collar that the designer said “added a regal feel,” and the way her turban was tied was a snap these days at Aitchison College.

It was a pleasure to dress a family I had known for years, says HSY. I knew exactly how they would like the clothes to be, especially since I have already designed for them. It was also exciting because I knew this was a wedding that would be scrutinized for the clothes that were worn.

A quintessential HSY red bride was also worn by the groom’s sister, Mehrunnissa Safdar, who had previously worn it to her own wedding. Then, at the valima, she once again wore an ice blue HSY design.

Faraz Manan

The groom wore Faraz Manan to his valima party, eschewing blingy options for a chic cashmere beige sherwani with gold brass buttons. Careful examination of the design revealed that the buttons were engraved with lions, in homage to the family’s political insignia.

Junaid wanted a classic sherwani with gold buttons in our iconic colors. He also sent a reference photo of his grandfather from the archives, says Faraz, and I added the brass buttons with the lion on it.

Ménahel and Mehreen

For her valima, Ayesha Saif selected the Menahel and Mehreen workshop based in Karachi and true to the brand’s philosophy, beauty was in the details.

For us, the main impact piece was the farshi gharara cut in Delhi, says designer Mehreen Farooq Khan. This is brocade with a lot of ghair and is the case with many intricately handcrafted designs in lighter colors, the work may not be as noticeable in photographs as it would be in high resolution when ‘he’s seen in person,’ she explained.

The Ayeshas bride’s zardozi was in silver with golden highlights and a few touches of pink threads. The embroidery crosses a wide range of flora and fauna; cranes, peacocks, grenades, but you can only see them when you examine them closely, she says. “It was very laborious work and we paired it with a shirt embellished in an apple-toned mint green. We used Italian silk organza for the shirt as it works well for heavy embroidery.

The dupatta also took a lot of work. It was in a locally woven soft pink netting with a handcrafted kamdaani jaal and cut zardozi edging which, again, was labor intensive.

We also handcrafted the Ayeshas clutch and all the adornments her outfit was accessorized with, including the 3D dragonflies you see on her shirt.

The Designer Continues: We were very happy that Ayesha and her mother-in-law really liked the final design. Ayesha had selected the mint color with Menahel and we added the pink later with her approval. The design process itself has been entrusted to us. “

Momentum

The groom’s mother, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, opted for a gorgeous yellow glow courtesy of Elan for the mayun night.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to wear yellow at this particular event and looking at her how tall and beautiful she was, I chose a particular shade for her and handled it by her. She loved it. Then I sent her some options from the Elan collections and it was the outfit she liked, which I then personalized for her, ”explains designer Khadijah Shah.

“I thought she would be the prettiest in this design because it’s a long shirt with a sleek silhouette. I also loved the way she styled herself; it was such a classy and classy look. C ‘was an easy-to-manage person and once she briefly told me what she wanted the outfit to look like, she left it up to me to design it.

Saira Shakira

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took the stage at the qawwali party and the mother of the groom decided to focus on a very complementary shade of pink in an outfit designed by the duo Saira Shakira.

Saira Faisal from Saira Shakira says that Maryam liked the shade of pink. The outfit consisted of an organza shirt with very light handwork, combined with a sharara fabric and an organza dupatta with a floral print on it, hand worked with sequins. She chose the outfit herself as well as another, in black, that she wore at a previous wedding event.

Nida Azwer

Maryam wore a classic Nida Azwer angarkha in the valima and aficionados could easily recognize the work of the designers. The long multiple angarkha kali was remarkable, paired with straight pants and two separate dupattas, one of which covered Maryam’s head.

We created beautiful zardozi phoenixes, trees and horses on the shirt and there was wasli, Swarovski and pearls all along the hem, Nida describes. One of the dupattas was made of pure silk, adorned with wasli and zardozi flora and fauna. The other, which covered Maryam’s head, was a sheer navy blue dupatta in Chantilly lace edged with zardozi and wasli with tiny birds forming the tassels.

Nomi Ansari

In true winter wedding style, Maryam opted for a velvet lehnga choli from Nomi Ansari on her son’s baraat day.

Maryam wanted to wear emerald green. She chose the color herself and then we took it from there, says Nomi. We have chosen this silhouette in particular. We thought emerald green, which is a jewel color, would be particularly rich in velvet. Velvet also worked really well as it would be a winter wedding. We have handcrafted zardozi, marori, mukesh, naqshi, glitter and dabka in special golden hue to give design edge. The choli was modest; long, with three-quarter sleeves with a beautiful neckline and very ornate sleeves, ”explains the designer.

The design was made especially for her. She wanted printed details so that the interior finish of the dupatta border was printed with small rosettes. We basically used different textures of emerald green and hand-embroidered lots of gold details. There were no Swarovski crystals or stones. Handwork in gold.

Additionally, Junaids’ sister wore her mehndi outfit made by Nomi Ansari six years ago at one of the events.