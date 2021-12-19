Bulma from Dragon Ball deserves to be a high fashion icon





The official Dragon Ball website has shared fashion tips based on the outfits Bulma wore in the series; these three tips will enhance a fan’s wardrobe.

When it comes tofashionin comics,Dragon ballmight not be fans’ first inspiration, butFind has a few words to say about it given that she is a fashion icon. The officialDragon ballThe site has shared fashion tips based on her outfits over the years. So, she’s a popular cosplay choice for a reason. Bulma is one of the oldest supporting characters in theDragon ballfranchise, having appeared in the first chapter in 1984. Since then, she has grown considerably from a young woman to a wife and mother. She has many talents that she exhibits in her work with Capsule Corps, but Bulma also has great outfits and style (and no, that doesn’t include her ever popular bunny costume). VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Naruto’s Look In The Early 2000s Gave Team 7 Their Absolute Worst Design On the officialDragon ballwebsite,Professional stylist Yui Funato was asked about Bulma’s style. Funato has worked for several publications, television and advertising. She divided Bulma’s style into three main characteristics, which fans can use as guidelines to create their own outfits inspired by Bulma’s fashion habits. Bulma’s three tips include showing off the skin tastefully, incorporating men’s fashion, and contrasting tightness. The knowledge that this secondary character possesses of his best attributes and how to present them is especially interesting as super abilities, training and intense fighting tend to be. Dragon ball bread and butter.

Bulma’s outfits often leave her shoulders, arms, legs or cleavage bare. Funato calls it ‘showing off the skin with taste’. This is exemplified in times when Bulma is wearing overalls or shorts, with or without extra layers involved. She also tends to wear large hoodies and has been seen with costume coats that aren’t always seen as feminine. Bulma would likely be guilty of stealing her boyfriend’s clothes and making them into her own style. She also appears to be the kind of girl who would wear what she is most comfortable with no matter what other people’s expectations might be. Finally, Bulma mixes loose and fitted pieces, accentuating certain aspects of her body while creating visual contrast. This can be seen when she wears loose pants and tight tops, tucks in her shirts or pants, or uses belts to tie up looser clothing.

Dragon ballThis might not be a series fans think of first when considering fashion, unless they’re considering hitting the gym with a Super Saiyan workout. However, there are a lot of notes to be taken from his characters, especially Bulma. Even though she is not the main character, she is a pillar who has earned her place among her friends and family. She is very helpful and gives the impression of working hard. Bulma’s fashion has adapted over the past decades without losing sight of what makes her basic look work so well.Dragon ballFind Is a fashion icon and her wardrobe certainly deserves more recognition.

Dragon Ball Fan-Comic Hilariously Shows A Fighter Could Beat Cell

Samantha King is a comic book writer for Screen Rant. She holds a BA in English and American Literature with a concentration in Shakespeare and a minor in Creative Writing from UTEP. She also holds a master's degree in library science from the University of North Texas.

