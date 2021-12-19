Fashion
Zara: this wool evening dress will sublimate your figure at Christmas!
To experience a sparkling New Year’s Eve this year, put on this little Zara dress which will give us a perfect look!
Christmas is coming soon. A good reason to make a Zara shopping list for the man in red. This year, we are ordering this magnificent dress from her that makes us fall for it! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.
A top New Year’s Eve with Zara
Only a few more days to wait to celebrate Christmas. The long awaited party is the time of the year where everyone exchanges gifts.
And the most picky of fashion fans will surely not miss the opportunity to order from Zara. Indeed, a part of the store of the Spanish brand is always a perfect gift !
This month, make way for glamor on the shelves. Zara did everything to make us spend the holidays in style. Fashion junkies are spoiled for choice when it comes to finding the perfect outfit.
As with this black sequined top which, associated with beige cigarette-cut pants, will make you look chic. At Zara, we also like to bet on the classics. What could be more obvious than an evening dress to shine all evening until dawn?
Christmas Eve only happens once a year. So you might as well be at your best that day! And this piece unearthed this season in stores could help us there!
Indeed, the favorite brand of fashionistas invites us to discover that perfect dress for your next eve ! Made in a wool and alpaca fabric, this evening dress immediately enhances our figure with its very pronounced V-neck.
We also like its thin straps that cross at the back. As well as its small rhinestone flowers embroidered on its black fabric. In short, this Zara dress is the very embodiment of chic!
Worn with a pair of pumps or high boots, it guarantees a look without false notee. This is a good reason to organize a store visit.
Cover up well this winter
Because, moreover, the time is now for a drop in temperatures. The time is suitable for the warmest clothes. And at Zara, there is something to renew her wardrobe.
Indeed, for protect yourself from the cold, nothing better than to bundle up in a waterproof down jacket. Zara currently offers several models in stores and on its website.
Both water and wind protection, these nicely padded pieces go with all our outfits. Um yes ! Who says we can’t stay chic and classy with a down jacket !
Those offered for sale are so well cut that they go with everything. To change the pace, we also opt for this water-repellent parka and its faux fur-lined hood that nicely caresses the cheek.
To play more classic, we also go for this faux sheep wool jacket absolutely stunning. With its high collar and tone-on-tone lining, it will give us a trendy look for the season.
In short, there is still enough to fill your closet this month at Zara. And for the purses a little broke, do not panic!
Auto the sales season is approaching in just a few weeks. This will be another great opportunity to organize a shopping spree in the store!
