Nike covers its bets | BoF





Nike sprints in the metaverse Nike reports second quarter results on December 20

The sneaker and sportswear giant acquired virtual sneaker seller RTFKT last week

Nike has struggled with supply chain issues related to Covid-related plant closures in Vietnam Nike is running as fast as they can to make sure their sneakers are as ubiquitous in the metaverse as they are in real life. In the last month or so, the company acquired RTFKT, a digital fashion startup, established a Fortnite presence for its Jordan brand as well as a virtual theme park on the online gaming platform Roblox. Engagement with its Snkrs e-commerce app is integral to a direct selling strategy that has allowed Nike to pick up its shoes even from major US wholesalers. like DSW. That said, virtual sneakers are more of a bet on the future than a boost to today’s bottom line. And they won’t solve Nike’s supply chain problems; Most factories in Vietnam appear to have reopened after a wave of closures earlier this year, although the impact of those closures, along with higher shipping and other logistics costs, will become apparent in the results of Nike this week. The bottom line: Nike hedges its bets by investing in both virtual and physical products; Whatever direction the market takes, the world’s No.1 sneaker brand is well positioned to stay on top. Beat the Christmas rush US retail sales for November were lower than expected as inflation fears weighed in; the UK was a different story, with clothing sales surpassing 2019 levels for the first time

Forrester predicts US online vacation sales to hit $ 200 billion this year, up 43% from same period in 2019

A longer window for holiday shopping, along with fewer discounts, could lessen the impact of uneven consumer spending on retailers’ bottom line Retail sales haven’t been so happy this holiday season, although official U.S. government numbers may not tell the whole story. Well-publicized logistics issues have convinced some shoppers to buy their gifts early, shifting spending outside the window normally used to assess holiday sales. According to experts, higher prices could explain the weakness in November sales, which also means that the weakness in sales will not directly translate into a lower result. That said, the next few weeks will be critical for the fashion industry as the Omicron variant threatens to put the brakes on the latest holiday rush. That, along with the size of the usual wave of post-holiday returns, will determine how much additional inventory needs to be cleared to make way for spring pickups. Cowen predicts a rush of last-minute trips to the store in the United States; the company predicts that foot traffic will reach 85% of 2019 levels, which would be one of the best weeks for physical retail since the start of the pandemic. The bottom line: Many brands hope to maintain price discipline in the New Year, which will only be possible if store shelves and warehouses are not cluttered with unsold Christmas sweaters. Zegna goes public Zegna, owner of the luxury men’s clothing brand as well as Thom Browne, will go public through a specialist acquisition company on December 20.

The luxury men’s clothing brand has recently changed its name and is pivoting to focus on casual luxury over workwear

Income fell by more than 20% in 2020; company projects 1.2 billion ($ 1.35 billion) in revenue this year, still down 8% from 2019 The Week Ahead took the plunge by teasing Zegnas’ IPO in last week’s edition. The following is a reprint of that article as the brand prepares to go public on Monday. Fashion IPOs are hot right now, although a 111-year-old family-owned Italian menswear brand certainly stands out from the crowd of sans-serif DTC brands hitting the public market. Zegna is doing his best to show he can hang on to cool kids: A new minimalist branding has ditched the Ermenegildo, and his method of IPO through a special-purpose acquisition company is very much 2021. But while Zegnas’ outlook has certainly improved from its pandemic lows, the label is unlikely to catch the eye of the kind of investors who have taken hold of shares in Allbirds or Warby Parker. Rather, Zegna executives are emphasizing a growth path that is in out of office clothing, sold at luxury prices. The hundreds of millions of dollars Zegna hopes to raise will help provide the funds needed to keep the rebranding sticking with consumers, while leaving the Zegna family a controlling 62% stake. The bottom line: This transition to a relaxed luxury brand needs a lot of support, managing director Gildo Zegna told reporters when the PSPC deal was announced in July. Zegna will need every penny of the IPO’s proceeds, and potentially more, to compete in this arena, where the biggest LVMHs, Kering, Chanel and Herms dominate. The coming week wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

