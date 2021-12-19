Coronation Street’s Alexandra Mardell looks stunning in a wedding dress ahead of the big soap day – and real life





Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell looks absolutely stunning as she dons a soap wedding dress for the wedding. Her character Emma Brooker has been unlucky in love in the past and thought she finally found her Prince Charming in Curtis Delamere. But things started to turn sour for the beloved couple after Emma found out what her future husband was hiding. Corrie’s viewers have been suspicious of Curtis since arriving at Weatherfield earlier this year. READ MORE: Corrie fans ‘completely obsessed’ as they spot new show star But it was quickly revealed that he was hiding a heart condition that could see him “falling dead” at any time. However, fans have since discovered that Curtis, played by Sam Retford, suffers from a factitious disorder – a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by looking sick, becoming ill on purpose, or self-harming. . And last week Emma finally found out the truth, leaving their Christmas wedding in the balance. Days away from the main episodes, Corrie posted a photo of Alexandra, 28, dressed for Emma’s big day.





(Image: ITV)

The gorgeous light pink dress features a plunging neckline with intricate beading details with a simple silk skirt covered in white chiffon giving a bouncy princess feel. Speaking of the big day on screen, Alexandra told reporters, including the Manchester Evening News: “It was strange, there was a lot going on at this wedding, it was like being at Disneyland! “I never thought I would film Corrie’s Christmas wedding.”





But there’s a lot going on for Alexandra right now as she’s planning her own wedding as well. The Corrie actress is preparing to marry her boyfriend, now engaged, Joe Parker. Earlier this month, Alexandra visited The Ivory Dressing Room in Blackpool with her family and friends where she said yes to the dress. When asked how she planned her own wedding at the same time as the filming of her soap opera, the soap opera star said: “[It’s] The best of both worlds. The Emmas style is the complete opposite of anything I would do.





(Image: Instagram of Alexandra Mardell)

“It was nice to see and feel things that I would never wear but appreciate. Emma’s dress is very ‘Emma’. “It was the first thing we tried (with Corrie’s costume department), and we tried a few more, but this first was a perfect fit.” Next week, viewers will wonder if Emma and Curtis will get married. For all the latest Corrie news and more you can sign up for our newsletter here

