Progress to the Pelotonverse: The fitness heavyweight is everywhere, from fashion to music to television
When Dancing with the stars announced his last batch of famous nominees in September, the roster included the kid star’s required reality TV whos who turned YouTube personality JoJo Siwa into a former Single Matt James. Then there was Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton instructor whose oft-mentioned class monologues turned him into a real star on and off the bike.
Rigsby’s placement on the reality show is Pelotons latest entry into the cultural zeitgeist, which includes a recent clothing collection with Beyonc’s activewear brand Ivy Park, themed classes in collaboration. starring Elton John, the Spice Girls and Diddy, not to mention the recent wave of media buzz caused by Mr. Bigs, which prematurely ended the first episode of Sex and the city following, And just like that, followed by a subsequent announcement (the ad was removed days later after allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Chris Noth surfaced). While the relaxed pandemic restrictions have allowed people to return to group fitness and indoor gyms, peloton fatigue appears to be on the rise. At the same time, it seems like the fitness juggernaut is everywhere.
According to statistics released by the Wall Street Journal in October, Peloton subscribers averaged 19.9 workouts per user per month in April, May and June, up from 24.7 during the same period last year. This drop coincided with the availability of vaccines in many Western countries and also follows another trend: In the United States, the home fitness category increased 111% in 2019, but fell to 50% in 2021, according to the market research firm NDP. Group. What this tells us is that yes, growth could slow down, but that we still see a huge number of growth opportunities, says Tamara Szames, industrial adviser to the NDP.
One of those opportunities is the sale of new fitness clothing. According to the NDP, only 13% of Americans plan to purchase new home fitness equipment in the next 60-90 days, with new clothing listed as a top priority in the category. Enter the new range of Pelotons training equipment, which is carried by its roster of instructors during workouts. You’ll start to see a community built with merch, says Szames. Wearing the Peloton logos is sure to mimic the cult status SoulCycle gear had five to 10 years ago.
Peloton is reaching its tentacles in the media, fashion, and music arenas in ways that other digital exercise providers like Fitbit and Apple Fitness are not. Peloton has developed a community not only around its products, but also around its instructors and its brand, it has become a way of life, says Szames. It’s different from the loyal customers who built the Apples business. Apple has built loyal customers based on their technology and innovation. Szames likens it to the transformation of Amazons from e-book trader to tech giant. We were seeing the influence of technology through many facets of our lives, be it streaming, music, media, it all helps to have a loyal consumer base, she says.
The Pelotons community of nearly 6 million members is at the heart of its success, which the brand continues to focus on as it expands into other product categories. Our team is constantly thinking about how we intentionally marry meaningful cultural moments for our members with opportunities that are true and authentic to the Peloton brand, said Jennifer Cotter, Head of Content at Pelotons.
Recently that has meant pushing his weekly Artist Series classes that focus on a musician’s repertoire into new territory, like his feature film on Usher, which culminated with the star’s appearance alongside instructors in a cardio dance class. His partnership with Beyonc is the most extensive to date and includes 17 classes with soundtracks by the singer as well as a social impact component that provides Peloton bikes to fitness facilities at 10 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across United States. the Ivy Park collaboration, which launched in November with Peloton instructors sporting the looks on ads, social media, and the Peloton platform itself. Getting close to defining that category is the exciting part, says Gwen Riley, Head of Music at Pelotons.
These collaborations have mutual benefits, says Szames, with Peloton gaining exposure to new audiences, and their partners leveraging the Peloton community. Have Cody on Dance with the stars for example, it brought a new level of engagement to the show. People who probably would never have watched were watching because their favorite instructor was turned on.
And for artists, participating in artist series or digital festivals also provides a low-stakes opportunity to interact with fans. No rehearsals, no travel, just very active engagement. Dave Dhillon, a Toronto lawyer who, like many, took the bike to let off steam during lockdowns, has a Spotify playlist dedicated to the artists he discovered or explored on the Peloton platform. It really reaffirmed my love for Charli XCX, he says of the British pop singer. As such, Dhillon has just purchased tickets for his concert next spring.
