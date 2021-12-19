Bride buys her dream wedding dress used for just over $ 2





A thrifty find (Photo: Getty Images; Tik Tok / Rachel Connealy) A bride saved huge sums of money when it came to buying a wedding dress. The savvy shopper bought a used one for just $ 3 (2.26) from a Goodwill store in Florida, USA. Rachel Connealy, 26, TikTok to reveal the full-length silk dress she wore on her wedding day earlier this week. I bought this silk dress right after our engagement and always wore it for the ceremony, she wrote for the video showcasing the dress. It featured draped details and a sheer cape. But it wasn’t the only outfit she wore on the special day. Two weeks earlier, she had found another dreamy wedding dress at Goodwill for $ 5 ($ 3.77), wearing this one to the reception. On TikTok, she wrote: You never know what you’ll find at the thrift store two weeks before your wedding. The second dress was a mini fit and had puffy white sleeves with a lace skirt. In total, she only spent $ 8 (6.04) on her wedding outfits. The average cost of a wedding dress in the United States is $ 1,631 (1,231.27) according toBrides. Rachel not only managed to do it on a budget, but also complimented her saying that she looked like Meghan Markle. Truly breathtaking. Like something in a magazine, one fan said. Loving the minimalist look also seems expensive, someone else added. More: Weddings

Another wrote: Amazing finds I know how you did it but they are both unique and beautiful! You remind me of the gorgeous Meghan Markle here! a fan of the dress said. Thought you were Meghan Markle, someone else wrote. Her two wedding dress videos total almost 1.5 million views, showing that sometimes spending less earns you more. Do you have a story to share? Contact us by sending an email to [email protected] MORE: Bride dances with iPad on mannequin at wedding after groom had severe food poisoning

