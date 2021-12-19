Louise Krner: Wallpaper * Next Generation 2022





Louise Krner: clothes of the future for future generations Our Next Generation 2022 showcase highlights 22 exceptional graduates from around the world, in seven creative fields. Here we present fashion graduate Louise Körner, from the London College of Fashion

Swedish designer Louise Körner has many accolades. In 2014, she received the Premium Young Designer Award in Womenswear for exceptional and avant-garde designs, and her collection was exhibited at Galeries Lafayette in Berlin. In 2016, she received the Swedish Talent of the Year award from the Swedish Fashion Council during Stockholm Fashion Week. Based in London, Körner completed her undergraduate studies at Istituto Marangoni, and most recently graduated from the London College of Fashion with a Masters in Fashion Design Technology in Women’s Clothing. Presentation by Louise Körner Top and skirt, by Louise Körner Körner has a multidisciplinary production. She operates a bespoke bridal wear service from her London studio, which has been in existence since 2016. Körner’s Instagram profile is populated with flowing, draping wedding dresses, crafted in duchess satin chiffon, accented with lace. She has also worked with English National Ballet, Tom Ford and Hussein Chalayan’s Puma Black Label. While completing her master’s degree and accompanying the “The Becoming” women’s clothing collection, Körner was concerned with the concept of protection. Its offering is environmentally conscious and focuses on “future-proof clothing for future generations”. Cocooning silhouettes, from draped dresses to voluminous jackets and sheer layers, including cobweb-knitted turtlenecks in optical white and Klein blue, are imagined as hybrid garments. Through the silhouettes, a secondary design is hidden in the first, which can be used at will by the wearer. By merging two pieces into one, Körner encourages a more streamlined attitude in the use of raw materials and extends the life of a garment. One item of clothing simultaneously becomes the archive of another. For her master’s thesis, the designer was inspired by a work of art depicting a forest fire to consider “the concept of disturbance as a design approach”. She continued this by filming her collection being set on fire. “The use of a disruptive force such as fire has brought about a better understanding of the transformation process and has brought to light various issues in the fashion industry today,” she says. Dream collaborator: Margiela House. Wallpaper * Next generation 2022 Other young talents to watch out for – dubbed ’22 Rising Stars for 2022′ and from creative fields spanning design, jewelry, transportation, architecture, photography, fashion and visual communication – can be discovered in the January 2022 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper *, and in this ongoing series at Wallpaper.com. §

