Ten-a-side Bulls stun Newcastle to stay ahead of A-League Men, Sydney register first win of season
Macarthur FC came away with a miraculous victory, defending a goal to 10 against Newcastle 2-1 to retain first place in the A-League Men’s table.
Key points:
- Bulls goalkeeper Filip Kurto receives red card for knocking out Newcastle striker Valentino Yuel
- Macarthur scores twice in victory from behind over Jets to remain the league’s only undefeated team
- Sydney records first win of ALM season, beating Wellington 2-1
Bulls goalkeeper Filip Kurto was sent off in the 18th minute of Sunday’s clash at Campbelltown stadium before Newcastle took the lead thanks to Beka Mikeltadze’s magnificent free kick 17 minutes later.
But Macarthur didn’t go to bed with Danny De Silva equalizing with a brilliant volley three minutes into the half, before leading James Meredith to bring the winner back in the 84th minute.
Both clubs experienced disruption of COVID-19 cases during the week, but the game got off to a good start before being plunged into chaos.
Valentino Yuel leapt forward and Kurto came out of his box and walked through the in-form striker.
Referee Alex King immediately stopped play to send Kurto off, choosing not to play the advantage, which frustrated the Jets as Olivier Boumal had put the ball in the net.
Young Nick Suman replaced Kurto between the sticks and was tested by Daniel Penha and Boumal ahead of Newcastle’s breakthrough.
After Mikeltadze was pushed from the back, the Georgian stood up and struck a wonderful strike through the outstretched palm of the Suman dive.
Two minutes into the second half, Newcastle missed a golden opportunity when Yuel just got past his attempt to find Boumal at the far post.
A minute later, Macarthur equalized dramatically.
Craig Noone lifted a cross towards De Silva, who smashed a brilliant volley.
The Macarthur winner arrived late, after Newcastle youngster Sam Silvera allowed a botched free kick into a danger zone.
De Silva curled his free kick to the back post and Meredith’s ball header was unstoppable.
Sydney bounces back with Wellington victory
Sydney FC won their first game of the ALM season, beating Wellington Phoenix 2-1 to close the fifth round.
The Sky Blues had stuttered in the early stages of the season, getting just two points in their first four games.
The former champions have lacked cohesion and energy over the past month, often collapsing under pressure against equally sought-after opponents while struggling to create and convert chances to goal.
However, the Sky Blues rediscovered the spark that saw them become the most decorated club in men’s competition, passing 10th-placed Wellington in Sydney on Sunday night.
New signing Elvis Kamsoba continued to impress for Sydney, scoring his second goal of the season in the 19th minute after an assist from Harry Van Der Saag.
Loading
Le Fondre then netted the scoresheet himself just before the hour mark, finishing a run in midfielder Anthony Caceres to bring the score to 2-0.
However, the same instability that plagued the Sky Blues threatened to torpedo them in the finals as Wellington collected a goal in the 83rd minute.
Forward Ben Waine has just beaten Sydney’s offside trap to grab a deep ball from substitute Ben Old, squeezing under the legs of Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne for 2-1.
Sydney had hoped VAR would rule the goal out for offside, but after a long delay he was cleared to stay.
The Phoenix continued to push in the downtime, but their pushes came to naught.
Sydney star midfielder Milos Ninkovic had a spectacular final strike that ricocheted off the post as the game’s final act as the Sky Blues won their first three points of the men’s campaign.
