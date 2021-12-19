Filipino fashion designer Furne One presents all-gold tribute to the United Arab Emirates





Filipino designer Furne One paid homage to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee during the inaugural Dubai Fashion Week. Amato by Furne One presented the closing show of the three-day events on Saturday, with a collection that paid homage to the country it has inhabited for more than two decades. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates, the collection consisted of 50 pieces, presented by 50 models. Each piece was gold, in a range of textures and fabrics, including smooth leathers, lurex lace, and jersey. All featured iconic Amatos embellishments, sequins and spikes with crystals and intricate threads. A male model paraded in micro shorts and a voluminous short golden sequin-covered cape, shirtless, except for a chunky chainmail necklace. The same shimmering fabric was fashioned into culottes, wide-legged pants, and hooded dresses, donned by male models who resembled pharaonic soldiers. The closing theatrical look of the Amato by Furne One show at Dubai Fashion Week The female models were decked out in intricate headdresses and face jewelry, sequined bralettes, and skirts fitted to the floor. A wide leg jumpsuit was layered with chains and jewelry on the front, adding a warrior touch to the luxurious look. Volume plays came in the form of puffed sleeves, oversized harem pants, and ornate crop tops that extended into translucent capes. Amatos-branded dresses consisted of fitted sequined shapes topped with flowing tulle skirts or high-necked mermaid dresses crafted from intricate beading. A remarkable dress was spiked and topped with a high collar and sculpted spiked shoulders. The Filipino designer has become a household name since launching his brand in 2002 in the United Arab Emirates, building a reputation for his glamorous, couture-inspired designs that combine lavish materials with opulent embellishments. I have always tried to create exquisite and ethereal designs tempered by a silent touch of strength. My collections are not for women with a faint heart, but who are comfortable in their skin, says designer Furne One, who has dressed Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger, among others. Update: December 19, 2021, 10:32 a.m.

