



Marjorie de Sousa falls in love with the perfect gift with a vibrant red dress. | Special Marjorie de Sousa She falls in love with the perfect gift with a vibrant red dress, because in her most recent pose with a glass of champagne and luxury gifts, she stole glances with her beauty. the Venezuelan actress that we saw recently in “The soullessSay goodbye to 2021 grateful with life not only for one more success in her professional career, but for the new opportunities that arise for her. Has 41 sources, Marjorie de Sousa She has become one of the most admired actresses in Latin America, celebrating her Venezuelan heritage and empowering single mothers, because since her son Matas came into her life, although she has not been immune of controversy, she shone with each of her projects. inspired by him. Read more: Livia Brito, the soulless poses from the bathtub and covers herself with lace and flowers As a singer, actress and model, Marjorie de Sousa wasted talent and composure, which is why on this occasion, the red dress she wore a few days after Christmas became unforgettable and one of the favorites of his followers. With a slight opening that showed one of her legs and in profile to highlight her sculptural silhouette, Marjorie de Sousa She looked very sophisticated to celebrate the Christmas epic. The actress who is remembered from soap operas like Until the end of the world“,”wild cat“O”True loves, Has been an ambassador for various brands and now fully mature, it shows that the beauty of a woman who believes in herself has no expiration date. In addition to this funny pose dressed in red, Marjorie She also channeled the colors of winter by parading on a runway, where she was the most beautiful with a dress silver with an asymmetrical skirt, bringing her natural beauty to the fore. Marjorie de Sousa and her multiple facets Yes OK, Marjorie de Sousa She became known as a beauty queen, in a short time she showed that she had a great talent and now she enjoys a privileged place in the taste of the public thanks to her facets of model, actress and singer, where she even sang Christmas carols next to your grandson. The actress who brought the unforgettable to life “Kendra ferreti“He made the phrase” always shines bright “his mantra of life, we see it in his publications, on his social networks and in his daily life, because beyond the fame he took advantage of this time of rest and celebration to donate to the most vulnerable, which he usually does every year. Read more: Africa Zavala flaunts her charms in a chocolate-colored bodycon dress and falls in love Marjorie de Sousa He has become an icon for mature women, because although he knows he is no longer old enough to play certain roles on television, having given life to characters like the evil one.Julia torreblancaHas shown that he still has a lot to give and is looking forward to the opportunities to show it. For now, Marjorie says goodbye to a year of blessings and love surrounded by her loved ones, life grateful for the projects she has been able to participate in and excited about what 2022 will bring to her life.

