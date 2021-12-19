Mike Francesa takes an epic look at the Giants’ unfortunate free soda giveaway





Michael Kay once put a bottle of Diet Coke in a trash can to shoot Mike Francesa. Now Francesa would like to take the entire Giants franchise in the trash for this Pepsi nonsense. The big man has finally spoken out about the Big Blues’ unfortunate decision to give all season ticket holders a free average Pepsi product as part of Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday when the Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium. Francesa isn’t mad at the team for handing out Pepsi – he’s a Coke guy, but he understands the contractual arrangements. But he’s disgusted with everything else given that the Giants have already won their fifth consecutive losing season and their eighth in the past nine years leading up to Sunday’s game against Dallas. Francesa tweeted: The once proud NY Giants who: Build a stadium that nobody likes Leaked or moved the league’s most loyal fans with PSLs to build it Made bad hiring decisions at every turn Lost for a solid decade And today, give away a free Pepsi on Fan Appreciation Day Sad. Very very sad. Sport speaks of poetry. Who knew. The Cowboys will be big favorites. They are also expected to have a considerable number of their own fans at the Meadowlands for the game. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out again with a neck problem and their secondary has been hit hard by COVID-19 protocols this week. Giants co-owner John Mara should be grateful to Francesa for only having a Twitter account these days, as that day will likely prove to be ripe for epic radio Monday. Please subscribe now and support the local journalism YOU rely on and trust. James Kratch can be contacted at [email protected].

