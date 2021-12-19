Ferris State wins first DII Dominant Fashion National Championship

Ferris State has waited a long time for this moment.

He was runner-up in 2018, then lost in the semi-finals to the eventual national champion in 2019, before the 2020 season was completely wiped out by COVID-19.

Now the Bulldogs are Division II football champions for the first time, sweeping over Georgia State of Valdosta, 58-17, Saturday night in McKinney, Texas, behind a deadly offensive line and a stable of athletic runners.

Behind three first-half touchdowns by Lacrosse star-turned-QB Ferris State Jared Bernhardt, Ferris State jumped early and never gave up. The Bulldogs took a 20-17 lead late in the first quarter on a 78-yard touchdown by Jeremy Burrell, and never trailed again. They did not award any more points.

The performance topped perhaps the most dominant season in Division II football history, and at least Division II playoff history. Ferris State’s 208 points (in four games) are the highest in DII playoff history.

“I love these guys,” said senior offensive lineman Dylan Pasquali of Trenton. “And we were the most dominant program in the country, easily, by far.”

Pasquali and his teammates shoved Valdosta State so early that Ferris State started with the run and never really gave up on the plan, racking up 459 rushing yards for the game, including over 300 in the first half. The Bulldogs only managed a pass 11 seconds into the end of the first half, when Mylik Mitchell found first-year wide receiver Tyrese Hunt-Thompson (Casspolis) for 11 yards to bring the scorecard. at 40-17 at halftime. A failed false punt from Valdosta State set up Ferris State’s short field just before half-time.

Ferris State (14-0) never gave a punt, scoring a hit except for one when Bernhardt escaped late in the first quarter, giving Valdosta State a good position on the field. The Bulldogs’ defense strengthened, however, forcing a field goal, which was only 17-13 for Valdosta State.

Burrell scored less than a minute later, and the rout was on.

“It was huge,” said Ferris State coach Tony Annese. “The former head coach had kind of a flashback to 2018, we are scoring, they are scoring, we are scoring, they are scoring. I got a little paranoid.

“That stop sort of kept us where we weren’t trading scores with them.”

Valdosta State (12-2) defeated Ferris State, 49-47, in the 2018 Championship game.

Bernhardt finished with 148 yards on the ground on 14 attempts and the three scores, almost all in the first half, which he played on a bad ankle suffered in training on Tuesday, then worsened on the fumble on Saturday night. He was limited in the second half. , but at that point it didn’t matter anymore.

Senior running back Tyler Minor (Flint Carman-Ainsworth) ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Burrell (Benton Harbor), a junior, rushed for 103.

Senior linebacker Liam Daly (Jackson Lumen Christi) had a six-pick in the third quarter to close the scoring.

The Ferris State Defense held Valdosta State, the No. 1 total offense in the country (Ferris State came in at No. 2), just 268 yards overall. Valdosta State averaged 527.2 yards and 43.2 tries.

In a classy show, Ferris State, inside the Valdosta States 5-yard line, knocked down three times rather than going for the score that would have set a Division Championship game record. II.

Annese got her Gatorade at a time with over 3 minutes remaining, and as the final seconds passed, fans rushed onto the pitch, including several former players harassing current players of which 18 were in the 2018 finalist team, several of whom had a decision to make the decision to return for 2021.

“That’s,” said second-year defensive end Caleb Murphy (Dowagiac), “that’s what they came back for.”

The first man to get his hands on the Championship trophy was not a four or five-year-old guy, but rather Bernhardt, who played five seasons of lacrosse in Maryland. he made two national finals and won a national championship in 2017 and was named Division I player of the year that year before transferring to Ferris State to play soccer, which he hadn’t played since high school.

Bernhardt wasn’t sure if he had played against the Bulldogs before, but he quickly became the leader of the Ferris States three-QB offense.

Third QB, junior Evan Cummins (Livonia Churchill), also rushed for a touchdown in the title game. Between the three QBs, they rushed for four touchdowns and threw one.

They’ve been doing this all year.

“I don’t think it’s really set up yet,” said Bernhardt, wearing the national championship cap and t-shirt.

Ferris State joined 1974 Central Michigan, 1975 Northern Michigan, and 2002-03 and 2005-06 Grand Valley State as Michigan Division II football champions.

Ferris State also joined their men’s basketball program, which won their first national championship in 2018. Ferris State posted a video on social media on Saturday night of basketball coach Andy Bronkema making room in the school trophy case for the national football championship trophy. The truth was that this video was recorded because Bronkema was in Texas for the game, despite a game in suburban Chicago on Monday.

Ferris State becomes fourth school to win DII titles in men’s football and basketball, joining Northwestern Missouri and current Division I schools Jacksonville State and North Alabama

For Annese, this is in fact her third national title; he won two at Grand Rapids Community College before being hired by Ferris State before the 2012 season.

“Obviously I’m ecstatic for everyone,” said Annese, who won her 100th game at Ferris State in the national semifinals. “It’s just a monumental thing happening.

“It will probably change Ferris State forever.”

