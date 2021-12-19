A tribute to 21st century fashion pioneer Virgil Abloh – Palatinate

By Mary Atkinson.

Everyone has experienced a celebrity death that touches them deeply, a death so unexpected, it surprises you. I first experienced this with Mac Miller in 2018 and again recently with Virgil Abloh, a man no less than a pioneer and disruptor in the fashion world.

The 28e of November 2021, Virgil Abloh sadly passed away, after a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was only 41 years old. Abloh was best known as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear fashion, becoming the first black man to run an LMVH-owned fashion house and for founding influential street fashion brand Off White.

Virgil Abloh was a man not far from revolutionary – a disruptor in the world of fashion.

He innovated and redefined luxury, cementing the presence of streetwear within the industry. Abloh was sometimes referred to as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation. However, I would take it a step further Abloh was something so incredibly different that not even Lagerfeld is comparable and as such his influence and presence can never be accurately described or replaced.

The fashion world is in mourning, Off Whites stores are adorned with flowers that accurately and surprisingly portray the industry’s heartbreak in a physical and visual way – perfectly suited to Abloh.

Abloh’s career and his fashion journey began in an unconventional way. He first trained as a civil engineer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then as an architect at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He later became the Creative Director of Donda, Kanye West’s creative agency. The couple shared a deep interest and passion for fashion and in 2009 he was interned for Fendi on a meager $ 500 per month – a somewhat peculiar situation given Kanye’s success in the music industry at the ‘time as a winner of multiple Grammy Awards.

Abloh and West never pursued formal studies in fashion, although industry traditionalists often see it as a requirement. Instead, they used the internet to find out more about the world they wanted to enter and what consumers wanted. This internet connection, global mindset and appreciation for new digital technologies translated into Abloh’s work and broke the mold of tradition within the fashion industry, which has helped its meteoric rise.

This meteoric rise began almost ten years ago in 2012, when Abloh launched his first fashion brand Pyrex Vision in which he redesigned Ralph Lauren shirts in stock. A symbol of his upcoming career that would later become defined by recontextualizing clothes and objects into something new and innovative in a style he would later call the 3% rule – his belief that if you change a 3% design was completely new.

“Everything I do is for the 17 year old version of myself” Virgil Abloh

Abloh attributed his recontextualization approach to his hero Marcel Duchamp who redefined what was considered art and helped birth the genre of modern art. Much like Abloh did with street fashion and its inclusion in the luxury landscape as well as modern contemporary fashion.

In 2013, Abloh shut down Pyrex to launch Off-White, a brand he described as the gray area between black and white as the color Off-White. Which describes how he did something innovative and new with the brand that rose to fame and quickly became a cult favorite after launching at Paris Fashion Week a year later. Off White gained popularity and notoriety as few brands in the modern era have succeeded (Jacquemus perhaps another), and earned Abloh a nomination as a finalist for the LMVH award. However, he ultimately lost to Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marques Almeida.

In 2018, he became artistic director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton, just four years after Off-Whites’ debut at Paris Fashion Week, a turbocharged career path. Abloh’s role at LMVH made him the first black creative director of a fashion house owned by LMVH and one of two black designers to run a major French fashion house (Olivier Rousteing at Balmain being the other. ). It shows how much of a pioneer he was in an admittedly outdated industry, which he set fire to – one might say recontextualized.

When announcing his death in an Instagram post, his wife quoted him as saying everything I do is for the 17 year old version of myself because he believed in the power of art to inspire generations. futures that will undoubtedly follow in his footsteps.

Abloh’s career spanned many mediums and he believed himself to be more of a creator, an artist, than a designer. Perhaps through the rejection of formal and archaic fashion titles once again showing the world its revolutionary spirit and impact. Redefining not only what the industry considers fashion, but what the roles of creative / art director and designer encompass.

Abloh’s career and life will not be forgotten, immortalized not only in the works of his brands but also in the many lives he has touched. Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, described Abloh in a statement as not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

Virgil Abloh will be sorely missed and can never be replaced – the fashion landscape forever marked by his influence. He is 21 years oldstfashion revolutionary of the century.

Image: Dan Garcia via Flickr