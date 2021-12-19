Alex Scott’s Appearance Distrusts SPOTY Viewers With Eye-Catching “Interesting Choice” Dress | Television and radio | Show biz & TV





Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott took to the Sports Personality of the Year stage on Sunday night to crown this year’s winner. With six athletes from which BBC viewers can choose after a remarkable year of sporting triumphs, millions of people have tune in to see who would take the prize. However, moments after the show started, it was host Alex Scott who stole the show as she wore a sparkling gown that certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Taking the stage at Media City, Salford, Alex wore a white and silver striped dress with separate, glitzy sleeves. The dress certainly stood out among her co-hosts as Gary opted for a classic black suit while Gabby opted for a black dress. Clare, meanwhile, opted for a bright orange patterned jacket and black pants. But it was Alex’s outfit that got viewers talking the most, with a number taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. READ MORE: Tilly Ramsay’s Final Strictly Absence Baffles Fans

And sure enough, many were divided over the eye-catching number of the awards ceremony. Praising Alex’s look, Richard Lamb commented: “The top hairstyle goes to Alex Scott #SPOTY.” Twitter user @woahmitchell weighed in: “Alex Scott… truly one of the most amazing women in the world. #SPOTY.” Rebecca Rae also winked at last night’s Strictly final adding, “Do we all hear that @MOTSI_MABUSE won strictly last night and @AlexScott just won #SPOTY. These LOOKS, I spontaneously burned the end goodbye.

@MattWhiteRacing echoed, “I’m sorry, but Alex Scott’s outfit, my God #SPOTY.” And @ Chapmancmc1882 argued, “Did Alex Scott just come down from the Dune Plateau?” (sic) While the host’s outfits may have been the center of attention at the start of the show, this year’s nominee quickly took center stage. And this year’s shortlist featured some of the best and biggest names in sports. Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling is in contention for the award given his club’s successful Premier League campaign and England’s run to Euro 2020.

Emma Raducanu was tipped to lift the trophy after an unforgettable run at Wimbledon as well as US Open glory. Olympic swimmer-turned-star of Strictly Adam Peaty and diver Tom Daley were also shortlisted in the final six. Heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury made the list after defeating Deontay Wilder and establishing himself as one of the greatest boxers of all time. And Paralympian Sarah Storey completed the list of nominees after a successful stint in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games. The Sports Personality of the Year awards are now available on BBC iPlayer.

