[COPY_AL] New Year, new men’s basketball? The week in review

They proved me wrong.

Head coach Jerod Haase called for a time out with 1:13 left in regulation in Thursday’s game at the Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal (6-3, 1-1 Pac-12) faced a 7-point deficit against Dartmouth (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League). As I sat in the broadcast booth commenting on the game in color on KZSU (Stanfords student-run radio), I turned to my co-host and admitted that I couldn’t see any results where the cardinal left with a victory.

Lo and behold, thanks to a 16-0 streak that included 9 straight points from first-year forward Harrison Ingram and a tenacious dunk from second-year forward Brandon Angel, they proved me wrong. They really proved me wrong.

But it looks like that’s what this team is doing. They proved everyone wrong this week. Four days before the Dartmouth game, Stanford faced a team from Oregon (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) who won back-to-back Pac-12 championships and were ranked 12th in the country by the AP poll. . at some point this season. Remarkably, the Cardinal won. These two games have shown me that while still a long way from where I want them to be, this basketball team could have more in them than we thought. These are my takeaways from this week from Cardinal Hoops.

The Crunchtime Cardinal are being built for the moment

A buzzer-beater and an overtime victory; What more could you ask for in terms of excitement at the Pavillon des Érables?

Senior forward Jaiden Delaire sank a 3-point Sunday night as the bells rang to get Oregon back in fashion. Later in the week against Dartmouth, Ingram had a shot with 0.7 seconds left to even things out. Then it was the spectacle of Brandon Angel, as 8 of his career-high 18 points came during extra time.

Those moments revealed to me that this team has options when it comes to the thread. Quite frankly, I was surprised to see Haase get the ball in by Ingram in the last game of the Oregon game, as I expected the ball to be in his hands for the final blow. The experience Delaire brings, however, made me feel stupid for questioning his play appeal.

Likewise, I was shocked to see the team rely on Ingram for the last game of the Dartmouth game. Delaire had a record 22 points and was the bulk of the Cardinal offense. But, Ingram possesses a star-studded prowess that cannot be ignored no matter who has a hot hand.

Obviously, when the critical moment arrives, teams will keep guessing who will play for the Cardinal. As we’ve seen so far, it could be anyone.

Harrison Ingram shows up when it matters most

The freshman stud started the Dartmouth game with a miserable one-for-nine on the field. Normally his incredible versatility in bouncing, defending and playing, even with his 6ft 7in frame, allows him to make major contributions no matter how many points he puts on the board. And while he was positive on the pitch Thursday, it was obvious something was wrong after missing the circle on two consecutive shooting attempts. Either way, he demonstrated exactly why he was such a beloved player in the last minute.

With one minute left of regulation time, ESPN gave Dartmouth a 91.9% chance of winning the game. Then Ingram single-handedly brought the Cardinal back into the game, scoring 7 points (yes, 7!) Even outside of the night, the first year can’t be ignored. Ingram shows up when it matters most, and Thursday night’s game against Dartmouth showed just that.

Free throw shooting remains a problem

Compared to Oregon, there have been several instances where the Cardinal could have strayed. However, they left too many points on the board, starting the game 7 for 12 at the charity strip. It kept the Ducks close at hand, and failing to capitalize on free points so many times resulted in Oregon having a 13-point comeback (before Delaire put them away).

Against Dartmouth, the free throws made Stanfords’ return offer much more difficult than it should be. After the Big Green took a 46-34 lead, a cycle began to repeat itself. The Cardinal would get closer, then fall back into a big deficit. It seemed like every time they got closer to striking distance a missed free throw turned into an opportunity for Dartmouth, which the Big Green had always capitalized on. Although he nearly doubled the opportunities on the charity strip, Stanfords’ 13-for-25 performance from the line pales compared to Dartmouth’s 85.7% (12-for-14) effort.

The Cardinal managed to postpone this match in other ways. But when games end like they did this week, they can often be decided by free throws. And if that becomes the case in the future, this Stanford team has their work cut out for them.

Stanford Opponents: How Good Have They Really Been?

Ahead of the game against Dartmouth, the Cardinal was expected to win. They haven’t lost to an Ivy League opponent since the 1980s. But an overtime win that could easily have gone to Big Green’s favor signals that this Stanford side may not be up to par. ‘she has to be to stay competitive in the Pac-12.

On the other hand, Sunday’s game against Oregon showed us exactly the opposite. Preseason polls predicted the Ducks would finish second in the conference, behind a UCLA team that has demonstrated excellence since its run to the Final Four last season. Still, insert the Cardinal, who beat Oregon and had a significant lead for much of the contest.

Of course, one cannot ignore that this was not the same Oregon team that we expected for the start of the season. Alarming losses to BYU and Arizona State have left the Ducks far from where they want to be. So while Cardinal fans have every right to feel good about a win over Oregon, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. How good the team really is, and how it can be used as a benchmark to understand how good Stanford is, remains to be seen.

I guess I’ll find out this weekend, when Stanford faces their biggest test of the season since taking on No. 9 Baylor. On Sunday, the Cardinal faces No.17 Texas (7-2, 0-0 Big-12), who is only their second ranked opponent so far. Kick-off is at 12:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas.