Meet fashion icon Grant Chapman – UBJ – United Business Journal





The world of fashion and music often experiences crossovers such as fashion

designers often appreciate the exposure that design for an artist can bring, and

artists love the opportunity to wear something original and never seen before. He is

a prime example of the dynamic atmosphere that occurs when creativity is allowed to

flourish and coexist in the same room. What if all of this happened, but inside a

person? Grant Chapman is the perfect specimen to reference. At only 24 years old,

Chapman not only dipped his toe, but he’s running full speed in fashion

industry while having a career in the music industry. There his job is to spot the top

talent while his fashion career is designing fashion himself. An overview of grants

life and work gives a complete picture of how well he manages to strike a balance.

When you are fighting for a career or a small business, even after you have solidified your

foot, adopting a philosophy is the key to keeping the lead in the game. Once probed

for his own, Grant shared that he believed in two ideas: that of consistency as well as

persistence. You have to be consistent in your work but you also have to be persevering

against adversity. Without one or the other, you will not be successful. And Grant has his

company to show for that, so adopting your own philosophy might not be a bad idea.

Great business leaders also have those who inspire them when they

are creatively weak, and Grant hinted that his inspiration might come from Gucci Mane, because

her personal mantra is If you have no sauce then you have lost! Although there does not appear to be

end to the creativity of Grants, he has also been generous when it comes to his own creativity

secret sauce, if you will, because companies like Forever 21 would

copied his hat brand. Grant takes it all in hand as he keeps pushing himself since he

knows his goals for the future of his business.

Looking to the future of Hidden Hills Apparel, LLC, Grant is eager to level

in the world of the fashion line. The next step for Grant is the pop-ups. Not a single pop-up window,

although. Grant wants to expand to the best possible locations in the United States, New York, Los

Angeles, as well as Miami. Positioning yourself strategically among the most connected cities is a

great way to keep the business growing. Grant has always been focused on strategy because it is

how he made his business more established and respected in the first place.

Grant went to great lengths and threw big parties to make sure his business survived

the inevitable difficult start-up stages of a private business. He networked and

announced and widened its audience beyond the big names themselves to their friend

groups they brought with them. By creating so much access to his line, Grant created a

natural and has capitalized on their attention and attraction for the brand.

Grant knows that giving his clients something that makes them smile when they

they wear it everyday is the greatest joy for him, and he can’t wait to have it

privilege for years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theubj.com/featured/25546/meet-fashion-icon-grant-chapman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos