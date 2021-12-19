Fashion
Demi Jones is eye-catching in a lemon dress accentuating her figure as she heads to dinner
She ecstatically revealed the news that she no longer had cancer on Monday.
And Demi Jones certainly had a lot to celebrate on Saturday night as she made her way to the luxurious Mediterranean restaurant Bagatelle in Mayfair.
The 23-year-old former Love Island star looked stunning in a plunging lemon off-the-shoulder mini dress with a zipper and a figure-accenting design.
The reality TV star styled her auburn locks into luscious curls that tumbled over her shoulders.
Her makeup was generously applied, consisting of false eyelashes, a pink lip, and a hint of highlighter.
A radiant Demi reinforced her petite figure with sleek white heels, which complemented her Saturday outfit perfectly.
On Monday, Demi looked happier than ever when she announced that she no longer had cancer, just seven months after being diagnosed.
Ambassador Tatti Lashes posed next to the entrance sign at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth as she broke the news on social media.
She wrote next to the photo: “I AM CANCER FREE !!!! I did it! I got my body scan results and not a single cancer cell left in my body.
“It has been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and my treatment, but I am more than grateful for the kindness and support from everyone over this past year.
“I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all of my love and strength goes to those who continue to fight this terrible disease, here is a healthy and happy 2022.”
Demi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May after discovering a lump on her neck.
The disease develops in the cells of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland located just below the Adam’s apple in the neck.
Telltale signs include a lump on the neck, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and hoarseness.
She has been open about her diagnosis throughout her journey with the disease.
The TV star underwent two surgeries after doctors found a golf ball-sized tumor in his neck and received treatment in September.
And speaking alongside Shaughna Phillips, who lost her father Eddie to cancer in 2016, for Cancer Research’s Play Your Part campaign, the girls spoke about their experiences with the disease.
Of her diagnosis, Demi said: “I was so shocked when I was diagnosed with cancer and my first thoughts were, ‘Is this going to kill me? Am I going to be really wrong? “
Providing an update on her friend’s health, Demi, who is due for additional radiation therapy, said: “Thanks to research, I have treatment options and I am doing very well.
“Even though I have this scar, it’s a small price to pay.
“Now, I can’t go a day without people texting me saying they had their lumps checked because of me, that they are going to have surgery because of my story.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTMS OF THYROD CANCER?
The main symptom of thyroid cancer is a lump in the front of the neck. But the disease tends to develop slowly and may not cause any symptoms at first.
Thyroid cancer often causes a painless lump or low swelling in the front of the neck.
However, nodules in the neck are common and are usually caused by a less serious condition, such as an enlarged thyroid. Only about 1 in 20 people get cancer. A lump is more likely to be cancer if it:
See your doctor if you have a swelling or lump in the front of your neck. While it’s unlikely to be cancer, it’s important to get it checked out.
Other symptoms include:
Rarely, thyroid cancer can affect the production of thyroid hormones and cause diarrhea and flushing.
Source: NHS Choice
