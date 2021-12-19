Irish relay team set historic record to finish sixth in world final





The Irish men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team shattered seven minutes for the first time on Sunday afternoon finishing in sixth place in the final of the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the Championships are the 2021 World Swimming Final and the highlight of the short course (25m pool) season.

Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Finn McGeever and Robbie Powell fell 21 seconds behind the Irish senior record to become the first Irish relay team to advance to a World Championships final in 28 years. The quartet, who train at the National Swim Irelands centers in Bangor, Dublin and Limerick, then lost three more seconds in that final to set the new standard at 6: 59.54. Jack McMillan dived first in both sets, and his lap time in the final was 0.1 behind his senior Irish record of 200 freestyle. McMillan said: My job is to get the team off to a good start, to give them confidence at the start. Going under the seven minutes was pretty cool. I was just having fun cheering on the boys, especially Robbie who brought him home there. It was great from everyone. Next was Jordan Sloan, who trains with McMillan at the new Irelands Ulster National Swim Center in Bangor. He said: Everybody walked on it just a little bit from this morning. You can’t really ask for more and getting under seven minutes is pretty cool. Thought it would be a big blow after this morning as we were at 7:02 am 3, but doing 6:59 is pretty good and building well from there for a long haul. Finn McGeever, of the Limerick National Center at the University of Limerick, has been on a rollercoaster year, setting his first senior Irish record in the 400m freestyle in April, then helping to set the senior Irish record for that event at the championships Europe Aquatics LEN in May, before making his Olympic debut in this event again at Tokyo 2020. McGeever said: I don’t know if I’ll get used to it someday. It’s really cool to be in a world final. It’s also my first senior individual competition as I did the 400m freestyle so it’s brand new to me. In the race, I felt better than this morning and we all moved on. Like Jordan said, what more could you ask for. The latest arrival was Robbie Powell, who trains at the National Center Dublin in the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Center and has been out of international competition since 2019. Powell said: This is my favorite position – I love going last. I’ve been doing it since a junior, in the medley – I’ve always been the 100 freestyle. It’s been a long time for me so I’m happy to be back in that last position and enjoying it. Speaking of the progress of the Irelands Mens 4x200m freestyle relay, Powell added: It will just continue. It’s about training at this level. We turned it on for over three seconds from this morning, so what can we do with a few years, even a few months? It’s going to be cool to watch, and even be a part of it. Three of that team McMillan, McGeever and Sloan set a new senior Irish record in this event in the large course format (50m pool) at the LEN European Aquatic Championships in May – the performance earned Ireland their first place in a men’s Olympic swimming relay. event, and the first Olympic swimming relay of any kind in 49 years. Ireland’s next final takes place on Monday afternoon as Sligos Mona McSharry set a fifth Irish senior record to finish third in the overall standings of the 100m breaststroke semi-finals. Mona McSharry said: It was not the best organized race. I think the first 25 weren’t great and it was all over the place from that point on. Now the weather isn’t bad, that’s a good thing. I can improve myself and I hope the weather will drop again tomorrow. Also on Sunday afternoon, Danielle Hill finished 13th in the 50m backstroke semifinals, improving her playoff time to 27.17 to 26.88 to just 0.14 off her senior Irish record. This was her first semi-final at these championships and she has one event left – the 50m freestyle which kicks off with the heats on Monday morning. The Monday morning playoffs will also feature silver medalist in the 400m individual medley Ellen Walshe in the 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly, relay star Jack McMillan in the 100m freestyle and the record holder. Irish senior Daniel Wiffen in the 1500m freestyle. All the action can be followed via fina.org.

