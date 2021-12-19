



MICHELLE Mone has been hailed as “breathtaking” by fans as she dresses in a low-cut dress as she prepares for Christmas. The Scottish entrepreneur, 50, shared a post on social media as she reflected on her life while wrapping gifts. 1 Michelle Mone was hailed as gorgeous in a low-cut dress as she gets ready for Christmas Credit: INSTAGRAM: @michellemone Michelle looked amazing in a low-cut black dress in the Instagram post. She finished the look with her long blonde hair falling in loose wavy curls wearing amazing makeup. The business mogul, from Dennistoun, Glasgow, told her 114,000 subscribers on the platform that she was looking forward to being with her family for Christmas. As she reflected on her life, she told fans that the hard work to get her to where she is now has paid off. The caption read: “Happy Sunday! “I spent the morning wrapping gifts and reflecting on life. “I worked hard to get here and it paid off. “I can’t wait to reunite with the family next week for Christmas. “What are your plans?” Already, the post has received over 1,200 likes. And fans flocked to the comments as they gushed over the Scotsman. Michelle Mone sends fans wild in a petite skirt and thigh-high boots in the blink of an eye One person wrote: “Family time for me all along, but remember time for you Michelle, a beautiful picture for a Sunday morning.” Another said: “You literally smoke! There must be something special about this Scottish water ”. A third posted: “You are a beautiful angel”. Last week, Michelle showed fans her giant Christmas tree in her house. She posed alongside the festive decorations in a gorgeous hot pink outfit. Bachelorette Michelle Young stuns in rare makeup-free selfie video ahead of explosive Men Tell All special We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Write to us at[email protected]or call 0141 420 5300

