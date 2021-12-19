The 2021 HBCU football season is over and it’s time to take a look at NCAA Digital’s Stan Becton’s final HBCU football power rankings.

Rankings were made weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team to FCS level based on their performance that season. Dubbed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings led to the annual reunion of the top two HBCU football teams at this year’s Celebration Bowl held in Atlanta, GA.

See the final power rankings below.

The final HBCU football power rankings for the 2021 season

1. Florida A&M | SWAC | 9-3

After long debates, Florida A&M takes first place in the final power ranking of the season. The Rattlers ended the season with a playoff loss to the FCS after winning eight straight games to get there.

Florida A&M played well against the other two teams in consideration for first place, Jackson State and South Carolina State; the Rattlers lost just one point to Jackson State and beat South Carolina State by 23 points, leading 27-0 in three quarters. It was a close call, but Florida A&M takes the top spot in the season-ending power table.

2. State of South Carolina | MEAC | 7-5

The 2021 South Carolina State Bulldogs made history by bringing the inaugural Celebration Bowl Championship trophy to Orangeburg. The Bulldogs pulled off the surprise of the year, routing SWAC champion Jackson State.

3. Jackson State | SWAC | 12-2

After remaining undefeated against all FCS opponents entering the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State suffered their first loss in three months to end the season. Despite the loss, the Tigers led by award winner Eddie Robinson Deion Coach Prime Sanders, award winner Jerry Rice Shedeur Sanders and a top FCS defense have accomplished a lot this season. Add groundbreaking work to the recruiting trail, and the future of Jackson States remains bright.

4. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 7-3

To start the season, Alabama A&M and quarterback Aqeel Glass looked like the dominant team in the 2021 Spring SWAC Championship. The Bulldogs also looked alike to end the season. However, a three-game losing streak in October shattered any dreams of a championship repeat.

5. Central North Carolina | MEAC | 6-5

As MEAC’s second team, North Carolina Central ended the season with a three-game winning streak. The Eagles lost by just three points to South Carolina State and defeated Alcorn State in the season opener MEAC / SWAC challenge.

6. State of Alcorn | SWAC | 6-5

Alcorn State has had a season of ups and downs, going 1-3 in its last four games. However, quarterback Felix Harper and running back Niko Duffey have kept the Braves in every game this season.

7. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 7-5

SWAC West champion Prairie View A&M has lost his last four games to close the season. While a loss came against FBS opponent Texas A&M, the Panthers struggled to find success as the season wore on.

8. State of Norfolk | MEAC | 6-5

Three straight losses to end the season give Norfolk State a lackluster end to a talented season. The Spartans had arguably the best attack in HBCU football led by quarterback Juwan Carter in 2021.

9. Hampton | Great South | 5-6

Hampton finished 2-1 against opponents FCS HBCU this year, including a resounding victory over North Carolina A&T. Wide receiver Jadakis Bonds was a force against all opponents.

10. North Carolina A&T | Great South | 5-6

North Carolina A&T struggled during its first year in the Deep South. However, the Aggies hold victories over the states of North Carolina and South Carolina. These wins keep North Carolina A&T on the edge of the top 10 to end the season.

11. State of Delaware | MEAC | 5-6

Delaware State has shown promise this season despite the loss record. The Hornets have a Safety Star Esaias Guthrie.

12. State of Tennessee | Ohio Valley | 5-6

In November, the state of Tennessee had a chance to take the top spot in the OVC. Instead, the Tigers have lost their last three games. However, a four-game winning streak midway through the season gives rookie head coach Eddie George something to build on next year.

13. South | SWAC | 4-7

At times this season, Southern looked like a team that could compete for a SWAC Championship. At other times, it seemed like he didn’t stand a chance. This inconsistency places the Jaguars in 13th place in the final ranking of powers.

14. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 3-7

Mississippi Valley State had its best season since 2012 winning three games. This was enough to allow head coach Vincent Dancy to extend his contract until 2023.

15. Grunt state | SWAC | 4-7

Grambling State fired their coach mid-season and things took a turn for the worse from there. Mid-season quarterback Noah Bodden in a Tigers red shirt despite solid play from the real freshman. Now former NFL coach Hue Jackson is taking over, seeking to right the ship.

16. State of Alabama | SWAC | 5-6

Alabama State finished 5-6, but two of its wins were against Division II opponents. The Hornets will have a new head coach who enters next year.

17. South Texas | SWAC | 3-9

Texas Southern finished season 3-9, but may have found their quarterback of the future in Andrew Body.

18. Béthune-Cookman | SWAC | 2-9

Bethune-Cookman has beaten Alcorn State and Grambling State to win two of their last three games. Unfortunately, the long-term loss was in the Florida Classic to rival Florida A&M.

19. Howard | MEAC | 3-8

Howards’ season did not end as planned, but they do hold a victory over NEC champion and playoff team FCS Sacred Heart. The Bisons have faced many of the best teams in the MEAC, but they will have to learn how to close games in the future.

20. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 2-9

Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost seven straight games midway through the season before claiming a victory over Grambling State. It was a tough season after winning SWAC West in the spring.

21. Morgan State | MEAC | 2-9

Morgan State has won two of its last three games to end the season, but with just one HBCU victory, it sits at the bottom of the 2021 end-of-season powerhouse rankings.