



From Gegent: Lannie althaus always had a knack for putting together outfits and was a go-to girl for fashion advice. Now she’s getting professional with Lana’s, her brand new clothing store on President Street in Crown Heights. She offers casual tznius outfits, dress dresses and Yom Tov clothes. Full story, photos

By Libby Herz for COLlive.com

Photos: Shalom Burkis You open the closet, looking for something to wear. You try to mix the highs and the lows, but the outfit just doesn’t suit you. The closet is full of rooms, but nothing seems to fit together. What’s a girl to do? Between Lanas – Lannie althauss brand new clothing store on President Street in Crown Heights. There you will find casual tznius outfits, dress dresses and Yom Tov clothes. No matter your age or your budget, you will leave happy. Althaus has always had a knack for putting together outfits, and she’s the go-to girl for fashion advice. When I got back from the seminar, I decided to do my own thing, she says, and I’ve always wanted to get into fashion. Women Trust Althaus and His Near 4K Follow on Instagram @lannieonthedaily, get fashion tips and inspiration from her every week. Last August, Althaus opened Lanas on President Street. I want people to go out wearing something exclusive, she said. New arrivals are dispatched weekly and she limits her stock to a few items. You will not be wearing what everyone is wearing. For Althaus, variety is key. She sells new, designer, vintage and consignment items. When you walk into her store, you can’t help but feel confident and relaxed. Soft music, gold and teal decor, and large mirrors give a feeling of luxury. You will smell the aroma of the homemade cookies that Althaus bakes just for its customers. On display are outfits that Althaus is curating to be used as inspiration for fashion. Sometimes customers love the outfits so much that they buy the whole set. I was helping only one woman do some shopping, Althaus said, and she came out with three bags of clothes. There was a glow on his face. Her smile came from knowing that she could dress and feel good about himself. Since Lanas caters to women of all ages and budgets, you’ll find a sweater you love for $ 39 and a designer dress for $ 400. In addition to clothing, Lanas offers accessories such as sunglasses, bags, shoes and boots. Those interested in consignment are encouraged to make an appointment and bring up to twenty designer or vintage items for evaluation. Follow Althaus on Instagram where she posts news. So many times, someone comes out with an entire wardrobe, says Althaus. It makes me happy when women have a smile on their face because of something I have chosen for them. Lanas is located at 1458 president between Kingston and Albany and is open:

Sunday 12-5

Monday 12-6

Tuesday 12-8: 30

Wednesday evening 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Thursday 12-6

