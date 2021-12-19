Emily Atack celebrates her birthday in style in a chic blocked mini dress as the champagne flows freely





The actress spent a day with her loved ones to celebrate her 32nd birthday and looked in a good mood as she celebrated her day with lots of bubbles. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Emily Atack notices embarrassing dress error before taking the stage

Emily Atack was ready to party in style as she ringed her birthday with family, friends, champagne and style. The actress turned 32 on Saturday and was clearly in a celebratory mood as she headed for a drink with some of her loved ones. Luckily for fans and subscribers, Emily did indeed invite everyone to join her on her big day as she documented her celebrations via social media. She also gave fans a good look at her sleek black and white blocky mini dress as she stepped out in London, adding a pair of over the knee boots, sunglasses and a happy birthday tiara.













Picture: @ emilyatack / Instagram)

Speaking to her main Instagram feed, Emily shared a photo of herself displaying a dazzling smile as she posed while holding a champagne flute. She shared a quote from a parent as she made it clear to everyone that she was out to celebrate her birthday. She captioned the photo: 32 years old is a beautiful age. Less panic than 30, but still very early in your 30s and plenty of time to mess around. – my cousin @kateemilymohin’s birthday message for me this morning. She added: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEE!













Picture: @ emilyatack / Instagram)















Picture: @ emilyatack / Instagram)

In Instagram Stories, Emily was shown dancing in the street and glasses of champagne poured out as she partied all day. Fans and subscribers were quick to congratulate Emily and send her best wishes. Reality TV Star Ashley James Said: Happy Birthday Handsome Funny! I couldn’t agree more. 32 is the best !! While another gushed: Happy Birthday Beautiful Lady, the nation loves you and your friends LOVE you. Enjoy your special day with pink heart emojis. Emily’s fun day follows weeks of headlines linking her to England footballer Jack Grealish, 26. Reports suggest the stars had a six-week romance despite Jack being in a 10-year romance with childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood, 25. While Emily and Jack have neither directly confirmed nor denied the rumors, last week the Inbetweeners star no longer followed the footballer on Instagram. A source said: Emily followed him for quite a while after their affair was made public, but clearly seeing him comfortable with Sasha in Hyde Park was enough for her. She moved on.













Picture: @ emilyatack / Instagram)















Picture: @ emilyatack / Instagram)

Emily had previously been forced to deny that she was secretly engaged to Jack after fans drew conclusions when they noticed a ring on her finger without realizing it was her right hand. Meanwhile, Sasha reportedly gave Jack an ultimatum demanding that he choose her or Emily, as the news of the alleged adventure attracted so much attention. She posted a cryptic message on her Instagram earlier this month, which read: A person grows up in style every time they move away from what hurts them and take their own power. “ Read more Read more

