Fashion
Delta government trains and empowers 250 fashion designers
At least 250 people learned fashion design skills from the Delta State Government through its Professional Education and Entrepreneurship Program (STEP).
Organized by the State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, beneficiaries who also collected starter kits were selected from the twenty-five local government areas of the state.
Speaking to participants of the Entrepreneurship and Business Management (EBMT) Training in Fashion Design and Sewing held in Asaba, Head of Jobs and Wealth Creation, Prof. Eric Ebo revealed that with this, the state government had trained and established over 6,000 unemployed youth in professional and agricultural businesses since 2015.
Prof Eboh pointed out that the training was organized to expose beneficiaries to business management and entrepreneurship skills while urging them to creatively harness their hidden potentials to become successful entrepreneurs in the fashion industry.
In his lectures titled How to Start Your Business and How to Write a Business Plan, a resource person Pastor Afolabi Adun urged graduates to conduct a feasibility study / market research on the business to better understand the commercial environment before implementation.
He instructed them to take customer service and good record keeping seriously at all times.
For her part, Ms. Shimite Bello, Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa / Coordinator, Delta-ONUDI Center & Export Initiative (DUCEI), said the state government has pledged more than 205 million naira in sectors. key, especially the fashion industry.
She urges participants to prioritize effective marketing strategies for success in the industry inside and out of state.
In his conference, How to Market and Brand your Fashion Design and its Products from Start-Up,
Ms. Bello urged graduates to use their fashion skills as tools to become global entrepreneurs in the fashion market.
She stressed that the end result and production of their productions would make them marketable in the world market, advising them to aspire to acquire more skills in order to achieve perfection in their finished products.
In a related vein, Signature Secret Fashion School Creative Director Dr Oreva Okowa advised graduates to carve out a niche for themselves by identifying specific areas of expertise to stand out among the competition.
She urged them to register their business early enough, to design their business logo and label as a way to brand their business.
Speaking separately, Ighomrore Evwikparob (Uvwie LGA) and Iwhiwhu Onoriode (Eastern Ethiopia) expressed their gratitude to the state government for the opportunity given to them to enroll in the program.
