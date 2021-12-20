Fashion
Tiger Woods and son Charlie dress up in matching ‘Sunday Red’ and hit ELEVEN birdies in a row as legendary legend returns
TIGER WOODS took to the golf course alongside his son Charlie with the duo dressed new as “Sunday Red” for the final day of the PNC Championships in Florida.
Woods, 45, was competing with his son Charlie, 12, as he returned to the golf tournament for the first time after being involved in a horror car crash in February.
And the father-son duo walked the course wearing matching “Sunday Red” outfits, in keeping with Woods’ tradition of always wearing red for the Sunday tournament round.
On this occasion, it was the PNC Championships, a competition bringing together a line-up of former great champions playing on 36 holes alongside their children or their parents.
Viewers marveled at Charlie throughout the weekend, with the youngster turning out to be an Old Quarter flea alongside his legendary father.
Charlie has clearly grown up watching his old man intently, as his swing is almost identical to Tiger’s, right down to his iconic club spin.
And it’s clearly not for the show as Wood Jr, alongside his father, broke a tournament record. ELEVEN birdies in a row Sunday to post an incredible -15 round of 62.
But despite their superb 18 holes, Team Woods was only able to score a second place finish in the tournament.
Instead, the title went to the team of 1991 PGA Open winner John Daly, playing alongside his son John II.
Woods was proud of his 12-year-old son’s efforts at the end of the weekend game, however.
Speaking after the tournament he said: “We had a run which was great, I mean Charlie was hitting the ball amazing, it was great!”
He added: “The fact that I had my son there, he’s an amazing player and an amazing partner.”
Charlie proved all weekend that he had his father’s talent with the club in hand, even goading the legend himself after hitting a long putt.
Woods was also asked what it was like to be back on the golf course after a long hiatus from the sport.
The 15-time major winner was competing for the first time since he nearly lost his leg in a high-speed spike in California earlier this year.
And luckily for him, he was able to count on a golf cart to help him get around the course during the weekend.
He said: “I’m just happy and grateful that I was able to do this. I still have my old leg, which was questionable for a while, and it works.
“I’m just really tired! I’m not used to this.
“I think this could be my fifth round of golf this year, fourth or fifth round of golf this year.
“And I’m a little exhausted, and it was good to have a cart!”
