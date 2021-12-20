Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian take advantage of the night to catch Spider-Man in Staten Island





With a last minute night off at Saturday Night Live (the show continued but in a very modified way), Pierre Davidson did what millions of others did this weekend: he went to see Spider-Man: No Path Home. But unlike everyone else, he brought Kim kardashian as its date. As reported by PEOPLE, the couple, who previously acted like teenage lovebirds in public at Knotts Berry Farm, saw the Tom holland and zendaya– featuring a superhero photo in a theater in Davidson’s particular homeland, Staten Island. kardashian boyfriend Scott disick joined as a third wheel. After the audience-pleasing movie, the gang headed toAngelinas, an Italian restaurant in the heart of serious Staten Island, near the Outerbridge Crossing in New Jersey. A TikTok video of a user named Rosiromao and her two comrades, who appear to know the owner of Angelinas, announced the arrival of the evenings in a performance that rivalsCatherine huntersrecent turn as the three weird sisters inMacbeth’s tragedy. No, none of the women warned that something with BDE happened this way, but one did boast of a French touch, a sexy blowout while another cooed, watch her! It’s fantastic. TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. According to a user named Hélène V. on Bark, the baked clams at Angelinas are amazing. More great stories from Vanity Fair The story behind the only known photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

