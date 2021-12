Mariah Carey impresses in sequin dress for McDonald’s surprise

Mariah Carey hangs out in the festive snow and shows off in a stunning strapless dress while screaming her latest Mcdonalds concert. The legendary singer and cookie founder has teamed up with the fast food giant this holiday season, bringing her own Mariah menu for 12 days of holiday-themed food, and it’s been busy on the star’s Instagram as ‘she is promoting at all. Taking to IG ahead of the weekend, Mariah updated herself in a sizzling red sequin dress, a big one flying the flag for Christmas, also making fans’ mouths water with her tasty offerings. McDonald’s is giving diners 12 days of free food, with a Grammy winner following in the footsteps of previous McDonald’s celebrities – Saweetie, Travis Scott, and BTS have all had their partnerships. Mariah Carey sizzles in the snow for McDonald’s Scroll down for the photo. It showed Mariah outside and near a lit McDonald’s store – the photo looked like something from a festive Coca-Cola advertisement. The blonde flaunted her hourglass curves as she wore a red fishtail and floor dress, with glittery red fabrics hanging from her figure and a shoulder strap that brightened things up. A giant double arched sign with Christmas lights adorned the snowy backdrop, one also bringing a stack of presents. See more from Mariah Carey below Mariah announced that her menu starts “today”, reminding fans that this is an app-only deal. She used an #announcement to confirm that the post was paid for – “This is all I wanted for Christmas” quickly came from McD as he joked about his famous Christmas song. Quick to leave a like was E! star Kris Jenner, with fans sending the singer a long string of fiery emoji. In a press release before Mariah menu launch, Carey revealed, “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course each of us has our favorite order,” also confirming that she loves her order with pickles. She continued, “Bringing together some of our favorite McDonald’s meals with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.” McDonald’s is known to have a huge celebrity fan base. The outlet is a regular hangout for celebs, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as actor Brad Pitt, model Heidi Klum and football star David Beckham. Mariah even had UK fans who wished they could participate in the offer: “Yayy go Mariah! I wish I could try #Mariahmenu in UK 😍❤️🐑🐑👑🎉xx # McDonald’s, ”one fan replied in the comments.

