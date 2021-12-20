John Daly and son John Daly II score record-breaking victory





ORLANDO John Daly put on so badly on Saturday that when his son left on the 18the green at the Ritz-Carlton golf club, he asked a friend, teach my dad to putter, please. John II wasn’t kidding, but his dear old dad, 55, got it right with his short stick on Sunday as Team Daly netted 13 birdies and an eagle en route to shooting 15-under-57 in the format. scramble for two. I hit seven naturals today so I helped the team today, Big John said of his rediscovered putting prowess. The 36-hole total of 27 under 117 was two strokes better than Tiger and Charlie Woods, breaking the previous tournament scoring record set by Davis Love III / Dru Love in 2018 in one stroke, and earned the team Daly the Willie Park in red leather. belts of the winners. He always wanted to win those belts, said Dalys’ longtime girlfriend Anna Cladakis. John II is a freshman on the University of Arkansas golf team, his father’s alma mater, and he wore a Razorbacks golf shirt, hat, and belt buckle. The 18-year-old has been playing in this event since the age of 12. Photos: the best of the PNC 2021 championship









Watching him grow up to do the things he could do with a golf ball, “said the proud daddy,” and such a perfect swing, but that saved me you know what from yesterday’s putting, and he played phenomenally and I helped him with a few hits here and there. Team Daly birdied every hole except two on the inside nine (nos. 15, 17). Daly stuck his approach to a tight 16 for the birdie that would make the difference. We’re used to banging like wedges up there, and I hit a horrible workout, Big John said. I hit a 7 iron about a foot and a half and it was a birdie there. I think it was a big, big turning point for that week. When he did that we knew it was basically over because I checked the leaderboard to see what Tiger was up to, John II said. Team Daly had finished in the top 10 in all six PNC Championship appearances, with a tie for second place in 2018, but had never won the belts they so desperately wanted. Every year we always try to win, but it was the year that felt great for us and being here playing with him on vacation, John II said. I guess that’s what happens when you win. Photos: Tiger Woods, his son Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC championship









