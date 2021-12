Andrea Legarreta poses in a bold mini dress and fishnet stockings, and Erik Rubn tells her to calm down. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM The conductor of the Today’s program, Andrea Legarreta pose in daring mini dress and fishnet stockings, and Erik Rubin He says “calm down”. The beautiful Mexican presenter lit up the screen with her flirty outfit, which was featured in the middle of the morning show. Andrea Legarreta She showed off her shapely legs and perfect figure to the maximum, with which she verified that at 50, she doesn’t ask anything of any 30-year-old woman. Indeed, her husband, the singer former member of Timbiriche, Erik Rubin, He recognized the beauty of his wife with a pretty sentence, which received many likes. Today we dress in 53xys and bold dancers #ChicagoElMusical style, I would love to dance like them. But the look was !! There is no age to feel 5exy !! , said the beautiful driver. the Babettes, as his partner de Hoy tells him, Galileo Montijo, she was accompanied by her morning drivers, Andrea Escalona placeholder image, Tania rincon, and even Lolita Cortez, as well as the gallant Paul Stanley, Raul Araïza, Arath de la Torre and Latin Lover, in an exquisite choreography of the piece Chicago, as part of the dance competition finale, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, whose second season ended this Friday. They all looked amazing in mini clothes, but most importantly, they showed their great talent on the dance floor, proving, as Andrea Legarreta puts it, that age doesn’t matter to see you. beautiful, as long as you feel confident and happy. Continue Reading: Lucero Falls In Love Disheveled And Without A Drop Of Makeup, Showing Off His Little Wrinkles Holding Andy Legarreta it stole viewers’ breath as it subtly showed too much, thanks to its translucent texture, with detailed sequin embroidery in strategic locations, which only covered its charms. Below, the actress from soap operas like Hooray for the kids Yes To reach a starShe discreetly wore a black two-piece outfit and daring fishnet stockings with a garter belt and shiny black platforms. Continue reading: Christmas nails for creative and tender women, and at the same time elegant Undoubtedly, Andrea Legarreta proved why, with more than 30 years of career, he is one of the spoiled by the public, because over the years he is not afraid to reinvent himself and dare to bring viewers an infinite number of incomparable sensations. Andrea Legarreta and the rest of the cast of Today’s program, they did an extravagant and flirtatious opening dance, to make way for the numbers that the finalists of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy presented in the grand final, of which Niurka Marcos’ daughter, Romina Marcos and Josh, won the first place. with a perfect score.

