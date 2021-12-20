Meghan goes undercover for Christmas shopping in California





The Duchess of Sussex packed up to go shopping on Wednesday (Photo: Rex / Getty Images) Meghan Markle was hard to spot when she went Christmas shopping near her family home in California this week. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, dodged the crowds wearing a brown beanie and blue mask as she browsed stores in Montecito. She left Prince Harry, 37, and the children at home to be led into the shopping district, flanked by a bodyguard, on Wednesday afternoon. A spectator said Daily mail: There was a frenzy in her shopping, like she just wanted to go out and be a little normal. Even if it was only for an hour. The mother of two was reportedly seen heading to the gifts and home furnishings department at Pierre LaFond. After going out with two bags, she walked into the Poppy children’s clothing store to shop around the boys and girls sections. Meghan also went looking for bargains in the sales section before making a quick stop at Hudson Grace, but apparently couldn’t find what she liked. With just a week to go for winter, temperatures have dropped to 12 ° C in California. The Duchess wrapped up nicely in a brown wool Massimo Dutti coat, Tamara Mellon boots, a Bottega Veneta clutch and LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses. The Sussexes are set to celebrate Christmas in the United States again this year. It comes as the rest of the Royal Family’s plan remains unclear, with the new variant of Covid Omicron currently tearing the UK apart. She took a bodyguard and driver with her to Montecito (Photo: JishPhoto / REX / Shutterstock)

Meghan left Harry, Archie and Lili at home for some shopping (Photo: Misan Harriman via Instagram / AFP) Meghanoffered a rare update on her family of four with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres last month. Fans were elated when she shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son Archie watching birds feed from a picnic table. The Duchess said the young royal enjoys being the big brother of his sister Lili, who was born in June. She added: Someone told H (Harry) and me that when you have a kid it’s a hobby and two kids are parents. More: News from the United States

Suddenly we realized, oh yeah, everyone’s talking about what it’s like for the second child, but no one is talking about the fit for the first child when the second arrives. I think they have this moment of, oh, it’s fun, oh, it’s like that now. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more

