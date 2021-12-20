Cyclones end game out of conference in dominant fashion | Sports





After a week devoted to the student part of being a student-athlete, it was back to basketball on Sunday night for the No.12 from Iowa State. Facing the 2-7 Prairie View A&M Panthers in the last non-conference game of the season and the last game of 2021, everything was Cyclones from the start. Quickly taking a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, Iowa State extended their lead to 14-2 before the Panthers called a time-out. After the timeout, that exact race was nearly replicated as Iowa State finished the quarter top 29-4. Emily Ryan punctuated the team in the first, contributing nine points and six assists while playing her typical fierce defense. It was much the same in the second, as Iowa State won the quarter 36-7 and went to the locker room with a 65-11 lead. Pretty much all of the stats were incredibly out of balance, including Iowa State pulling 55% from the ground at Prairie View A & Ms 16%. The Panthers had also failed to shoot beyond the arc, while the Cyclones were shooting 14 of 26. Ryan had a 12-point double-double and 12 halftime assists, and Lexi Donarski led the team with 18 points. The Joens sisters totaled 27 points and 11 rebounds. The second half was just a formality as the Cyclones were able to clear the bench for much of the fourth quarter and headed for a 108-39 victory. Maddie Frederick made the teams 19th three of the game at the end of the fourth, which tied the school record. Several players filled out the stat sheet, Donarski scoring 26 points in 26 minutes, Ryan scoring 12 points and distributing 15 assists, Ashley Joens scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Aubrey Joens scoring 18 points and contributing 10 rebounds. Morgan Kane and Beatriz Jordo each snatched 10 rebounds, and Nyamer Diew celebrated her birthday by scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds as she returned to the lineup from injury. Iowa State is ending the 11-1 non-conference game, and they will have an extended break before starting the Big 12 game against West Virginia on January 2.

