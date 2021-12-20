LAWRENCE Kansas mens basketball picked up another victory on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, but this game against Stephen F. Austin was by no means an easy win.

While the Jayhawks (9-1) led up to 12 points in the first half, the Lumberjacks (8-4) fought back and had a slim lead in each half. While junior guard Christian Braun led Kansas with 21 points and senior guard Ochai Agbaji added 18 defensively, the Jayhawks struggled to keep Gavin Kensmil. While red-shirted second-year forward Jalen Wilson scored a record 10 points for Kansas, senior forward David McCormack had a lackluster night and finished with more faults than points.

We have to be better, said super goalie Remy Martin, asking what message head coach Bill Selfs was to the team after the game. We know we had the lead early on, and Ochai did a great job giving us that lead and we had some free throws, but we just need to be better. I think everyone knows that and let’s go for the next game.

Braun added: There is a lot to improve on, and we talked about that last night. (Self) just told us that during this break period, it’s a lot of times when his team separates a bit from the others. So we know we have a lot to improve and defensively there is so much to improve. There are a lot of things we need to tighten up. So we have a game, Colorado, to come home, come back, regroup well and get better.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Free throw margin pays Jayhawks dividends

Kansas coach Bill Self watches his team during the second half of Saturday’s game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Stephen F. Austin shot the ball better from the field and from behind the arc against Kansas, especially in the second half. The Lumberjacks finished 51.3% from the field and 41.2% behind the arc, while the Jayhawks finished 48.1% and 36.8%, respectively. But Kansas had a 21 for 27 clip on the free throw line, and Stephen F. Austin was only 3 for 4.

The story continues

Martin went 7 for 9 from the free throw line to lead the Jayhawks, although what fans remember most about his performance was the 3 point delay that helped seal the victory and gave him 15 points. Redshirt second-year goaltender Dajuan Harris Jr. was a perfect 4-for-4 one night when he didn’t shoot from the field. McCormack was the only Kansas player to attempt unsuccessful free throws because he went 0-2.

Kansas sometimes has defensive difficulties

Kansas goaltender Remy Martin (11) keeps a close eye on a Stephen F. Austin player who dribbles down the field in the second half of Saturday’s game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

It should not be ignored that Stephen F. Austin returned the ball more than 20 times and that Kansas scored 28 points as a result. But not all of those mistakes were forced by the Jayhawks, and at times the Lumberjacks didn’t struggle to be successful on offense. One of the main reasons Stephen F. Austin finished with 48 points in the paint was Kensmil, who had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Lightfoot, who played nearly 26 minutes while McCormack played just under 10, praised Kensmils’ talent after the game. And Lightfoot also said that allowing 48 points in the paint isn’t good and that they can’t allow a team to shoot the ball as well as the Lumberjacks did.

Kansas expected Stephen F. Austin to come in and play well. The Jayhawks just haven’t defended at the level they are capable of playing.

It wasn’t just 53, it was 61 in the second half, Self said, explaining how well the Lumberjacks shot the ball. And, they didn’t have burnout in the second half. So that means they scored against our five. So, it is pitiful.

Self added that he didn’t think Kansas was guarding well at all and had no answer for Kensmil. Kensmil was 8-for-13 from the field.

A resounding win over Colorado could go a long way

Kansas coach Bill Self looks dejected in the second half of Saturday’s game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

With Kansas nowhere near its landslide home win over Missouri, the Jayhawks followed up with a win that was likely too close for the comfort of some of the fans in attendance. Stephen F. Austin didn’t lead long when he found himself in front, but the Lumberjacks seemed ready to surprise at times. And there isn’t much time to regroup before a Tuesday road clash against Colorado.

But after playing for Colorado, there’s a significant hiatus until a Dec. 29 home game against Harvard. Getting over Colorado with ease could go a long way in helping Kansas make the most of the time between those two games. And in turn, that would put the Jayhawks in the best position to capitalize against Harvard and head into the Big 12 Conference game with some momentum.

Hopefully the guys understand that Christmas starts after the Colorado game and not before because we’ve been on the road a lot right before Christmas a lot and it hasn’t always worked out well, said Self, who lost on Dec. 22, 2014 to Temple. in his mind. So, I hope for that.

Kansas open their Big 12 roster on Jan. 1 at home against a TCU team that is currently 9-1 with wins over Texas A&M and Georgetown the last two times it played.

