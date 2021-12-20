Fashion
Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom give each other some honest fashion advice: “We’re telling the truth”
Katy Perry revealed that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom gave each other some honest fashion advice during an appearance on E! News’ Daily popthis week.
The 37-year-old pop star mentioned that her future husband, 44, isn’t afraid to voice his thoughts on her wardrobe, including what she wears on tour.
“Yesterday he was shooting something and he was in full armor. We talked about the costumes and the makeup, ”she explained. “He’ll ask me for notes and I’ll show him that.” It’s funny.’
“We’re telling each other the truth,” the Dark Horse singer said. ‘I’m like’ Baby, don’t wear this. You look like something, no.
Plus, she revealed some exciting details about her costumes for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off next Wednesday.
“Wigs won’t be as wild as they have been in the past. I gave people what they wanted, ”she disclosed.
Perry added, “I came back to black hair so I’m just going to blow this off. It’s gonna be a big old thing. It’s gonna be a little sexy.
The 13-time Grammy nominee also assured fans that there would be “lots of rhinestones” and costumes with “tips.”
She and Orlando have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019, when he proposed with a ring worth an estimated $ 5 million.
Katy recently gave an interview to Variety where she reflected, “As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What? It’s just the biggest life change of all time.
She noted, “You are responsible for the welfare of someone who cannot even lift their head. It’s a real change, and you don’t become number 1 on the call sheet.
Katy flipped, “And that’s the best. Everything that’s supposed to fade away and a balance sets in. I like living in the real world more for now. ‘
Daisy is Katy’s first child, but Orlando shares a son named Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is now married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.
Meanwhile, Katy was briefly married to Russell Brand, with whom she had a Hindu marriage in 2010 at a tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan.
They were married for just 14 months before separating in 2011 and she has since told 60 Minutes Australia that their relationship was “a tornado”.
