



This is our maiden voyage and we were thinking of selling 100 shorts. Let's just say more men were looking for this than we thought. This is something that we will continue to evolve with the fit and cut, while also making it durable, without being transparent. Australian men's swimwear brand Smithers from CFO-turned-designer Jake Smith specializes in brief styles. Brief encounters Mens swimwear entrepreneur Jake Smith is grateful to his rival Budgy Smuggler for reigniting the popularity of Speedo-style briefs with their humorous prints of beer cans and rubber ducks, but his four-year-old label Smithers took a serious design approach. For some customers, classic panty styles are no joke, Smith said. We aim for a level of sophistication with classic block colors and traditional prints, like stripes. It's about being comfortable and confident that you look good. Smith extended his banking skills to men's swimwear four years ago and has refined the classic brief style over the seasons, which is sexy without having to sacrifice modesty or resort to fancy details. When I first started I was using myself as a fit model and soon realized that it didn't really work for the variety of body shapes out there. With some modifications, we now have a less cheeky style, on purpose. Smithers, currently only available online, is poised to take the big leap into the wholesale market after finding success in the US market. Customers prefer solid colors and tend to be more conservative. The men here are more adventurous and playful. Once again, thank you Budgy Smuggler for leading the way. Caftan queen Camilla Franks has extended her sartorial reign to men's swim shorts and swim briefs. Under the caftan For a designer who built an empire by covering women in caftans, Camilla Franks doesn't believe men should hide their light behind a bushel or boring print. With a collection of boardshorts and briefs, Camille offers Australian men a local alternative to Versace that brings more than a touch of Miami Beach, Florida to Miami Beach, Queensland and beyond. Men want to feel the joy of wearing prints and going out, Franks said. Franks has always included extroverted men's styles in his collections, but with the stronger style exchange between gender styles in international fashion, they are adopted with more enthusiasm by male fans. We have more than doubled the breadth of our menswear offering due to the incredible international demand for the category. Our matching shirts and swim shorts have long been at the heart of our offering. Loading Our range of men's clothing still carries Camilla's DNA but has its own unique personality. This personality also includes briefs, where the serious coverage comes from the matching dresses. You will stand out from the crowd wherever you go.

