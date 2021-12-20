Fashion
Career options in the online fashion market
The online fashion market has experienced significant growth of 51% in FY21 compared to previous years as reported by Unicommerce. The online market boomed after the pandemic when most things lit up on the screen. It has also increased the demand for all jobs and segments of the online fashion market. Below are the mandatory departments and areas without which an online fashion market cannot function.
Textile designer
A clothing brand is best known for its premium quality. At this point, a textile designer is considered most important for their excellent work in creating quality fabrics. A textile designer is never underestimated because all the processing to come relies on the processing and follow-up of a textile designer who determines the high-end products.
Average salary: 4 lakh to 5 lakh per year
Fashion designer
Fashion designers are relied on the most and the empire of the fashion market depends on the fashion designer helping to turn thoughts into reality. From illustrating to the final model shot, fashion designers have roles at every step of the way and therefore are one of the most exciting jobs in the online fashion market. Textile designers and fashion designers require coordination and are one of the most difficult jobs when it comes to creating styles and clothes of all sizes.
Average salary: 2 lakh to 5 lakh per year
Trend forecasting service
A fashion market can only function if it is updated with the latest trends. This is where the trend forecasting service comes in to become the introducer of each new concept and support the latest trends. The fashion market mainly needs this department.
Average salary: 21 lakhs out of 5 to 7 years of experience
Marketing specialist
Online fashion marketing is very diverse and is growing day by day. Businesses need marketers to showcase the brand more. This is where SEO marketing comes in. It is a critical part of digital marketing as it guides how the online business can be more showcased and generate more clicks. Marketers also help to better understand the existing market and learn about the latest trends.
Average salary: 5 lakh to 7 lakh per year
SEO content writer
Content is the queen as they say. No online website can work if it doesn’t have compelling content to grab the customer’s attention. Content at every step, from page to page, needs to be original enough that people are entertained and want to keep coming back.
Average salary: 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh per year
Warehouse manager
Whether it is an offline store or an online fashion marketplace, the warehouse manager is a must-have segment in any industry. Their role is primarily to maintain inbound and outbound inventory as well as to ensure the timely creation and management of products in the market. No business succeeds with irregular logistics maintenance and a lack of inventory management.
Average salary: 1 lakh to 2 lakh per year
Developer
There are mainly 2 types of developers, website developers and software developers. Both have their own importance as one builds the website while the other builds strong databases and applications. Each of them is mandatory to keep the website functioning.
Average salary: 5 lakh to 8 lakh per year for website developers. 5 lakh to 11 lakh for software developer
Graphic designer
Design is at the heart of the fashion market and a graphic designer is at its heart. He is behind an exclusive website with designs and patterns from website to products. An office tends to have the largest team of designers for the main handles anywhere.
Average salary: 3 lakh to 4 lakh per year
Business analyst
The business analyst is the one who analyzes the nerves that plague the business. It will monitor the e-commerce data updated by the company. In addition, it would take over and transfer the data between all managers for better understanding and functionality.
Average salary: 4 lakh to 5 lakh per year
Involving countless other segments like social media, delivery man, travel assistance and tracking etc. To play a role in the success of online fashion.
(The author is the co-founder and CEO of Beyoung.in)
