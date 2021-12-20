How ‘Estate’ Leads to Stealth Wealth With $ 2,000 Loro Piana Baseball Cap





Stealth wealth isn’t a new concept, but it has seen a moment in recent years. With more and more commentary on the wealth inequalities and financial hardships many have faced as a result of the pandemic, it makes sense that the well-to-do keep a slightly lower public profile in recent times. This idea is best summed up in the final season of Succession – especially in the baseball caps worn by Logan and Kendall Roy. When you think of fashion trends over a centuries-old timeline, you quickly realize how much of what we wear reflects our culture, both in the niche and the macro trend. Of course, most of what we wear is a product of social signaling to our loved ones, but taking a broader perspective, the clothing choices also reflect the economic realities of the moment. You just have to remember the Lipstick index to understand how macroeconomic trends can influence the style choices of the middle class, who have suggested that more lipstick is bought during a recession, instead of buying new clothes or shoes. Likewise in Succession, baseball caps serve as a nod to insiders from one wealthy individual to another, while providing the surface feel of a casual accessory to dress up an impeccably tailored suit. Because what better way to suggest that you have more money than you (or generations of your unborn heirs) can ever spend, than Vicua baseball cap and baby cashmere with a sticker price of US $ 1,395 (AU $ 1,958)? RELATED: The estate apartment can now be yours for $ 31.5 million This is the equivalent of the old money of the new rich the tech billionaire logoless t-shirt, which Mark Zuckerberg popularized over the years, leaning on Steve Job’s black turtleneck uniform (paired with a $ 200 on his wrist). As the industries have changed in which empire-level wealth is built, with the industrial manufacturing base of the early 20th century, the transition to the financiers of the 80s and the tech brethren of the 00s , dress codes have also changed to follow a more casual fold. Ignoring influencer-seeking celebrities with (often fake) Rolexes on their wrists, silver is less visible than before, with ostentatious expressions of excess that are no longer as acceptable as they might have been. be in the past. The same can be seen in the current obsession with stainless steel wristwatches, with more than a few steel references commanding a premium over their precious metal siblings. Dressing is cooler than ever, especially when it’s expensive. So if you are looking for the perfect Christmas present for the companion who already has everything, a Succession Cashmere-inspired baseball cap (no logo, of course) might be just the ticket. Especially if you think you might be invited to their next summer vacation in Italy, which the Roy family do very well as well.

