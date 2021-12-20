Undefeated USC Men’s Basketball defeats Georgia Tech Annenberg Media





The No. 10-ranked USC men’s basketball team defeated Georgia Tech 67-53 at the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Saturday. All five starters scored in double digits, led by 16-point junior goalie Boogie Ellis, which helped the Trojans secure the eighth-longest winning streak in school history in 12 games. The Trojans lacked momentum to start the game, struggling to play Georgia Techs in zone defense 1-3-1, 2-3. The team went from 2 of 14 on the pitch at the start of the first half, including five missed 3 points. With 11 minutes to go into halftime, USC was down six points. Even though USC were unable to take back-to-back shots early in the game, head coach Andy Enfield said he was not worried and was happy with the opportunities available to his team. We have good basketball players, good attacking players on our team and it is a matter of time for some shots to fall. We were frustrated because we had clean looks, open looks, that just didn’t come in, Enfield said. Once we got more aggressive and floated into a good attacking rhythm, I thought we played really well. After the adjustments, the Trojans focused more on ball movement and attacked the rim more frequently, which helped them find better shooting opportunities, gain more free throws, and reduce turnovers. USC made statements on both ends of the pitch, forcing three turnovers from Georgia Tech and going for a 25-10 streak to complete the first half. USC senior guard Drew Peterson stood up defensively in the first half, limiting Georgia Techs top scorer, senior guard Michael Devoe, to 3 for 9. On the other side, junior guard Ethan Anderson scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and helped the team take a nine-point lead to complete the first half. After USC scored six 3-pointers, Georgia Tech switched from zonal defense to man-to-man to start the second half. The Trojans had a great sizeable advantage over their opponents and capitalized on that advantage by competing for offensive rebounds and attacking the paint. With a layup from Ellis midway through the second half, USC built a 16-point lead over Georgia Tech. However, Georgia Tech struggled to get back into the game. Led by Devoe, the Yellow Jackets took advantage of USC turnovers, played at a faster pace in transition and scored 10-0. Enfield immediately brought in their starters, which helped USC stop Georgia Techs’ momentum. The Trojans regained their rhythm and increased their lead with multiple rapid counterattacks. Peterson and Ellis continuously scored layups and 3-pointers in the final six minutes of the game, which helped the team to the 67-53 victory. We don’t take any team for granted or game for granted, so every game is important to us. Our players were extremely focused to come here, to play Phoenix in an NBA arena against a very good ACC team, Enfield said. The Trojans’ upcoming game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday has been called off due to COVID-19 cases under the USC program. The team’s activities have been suspended indefinitely.

