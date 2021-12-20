My Dress-Up Darling Anime Official Release Date Confirmed

Anime adaptations of his manga have been around for decades now. Viewers indulge in anime more than anything else. The huge variety of different content and genres covers every viewer’s choice and of course the amazing animation that makes eyes shine with interest. No matter how you enter the world of this anime, it is your choice to stay. Since there are a lot of animated series, we mainly put a little light on My Dress-Up Darling.

Based on the popular ongoing internet manga series named Sono Bisuku Dru wa Koi o Suru, resulting in The biscuit doll who fell in love written by Shinichi Fukuda.

The story follows two high school girls, Wakana Gojou and Marin Kitagawa. Wakana is a fifteen year old teenage boy who is obsessed with dolls and dreams of becoming a great Hina doll craftsman. Her ability to make dolls and dress was completely beyond her age. But despite such creativity, he was a loner and didn’t really speak but.

Whereas Marin was the complete opposite of Wakana and a true school enthusiast. She was popular and outgoing and the students loved and admired her. One day, Marin discovers Wakana alone at school and she discovers her skills to sew the doll dress. Upon learning, she completely had fun with him and confessed to him that she has a dream of cosplaying. The story starts from here and we see these two building the relationship.

The personalities of these two are a bit opposite and both have the same tastes. In the coming year, CloverWorks officially announced the anime in development. The studio has worked in tons of anime before and their popular series like Darling in the Franxx and the Promised Neverland are some of the favorites of the weebs.

My darling in disguise: what is it?

My Dress-Up Darling is an upcoming Japanese anime series based on the popular manga series. The CloverWorks studio decided to adopt the drama into an animated series. Directed by Keisuke Shinohara and Yoriko Tomita will handle all scripts in the series.

The anime show will be based on high school students and since this genre of shows is enjoyed by audiences of all ages, it would definitely be a hit.

On the other hand, the manga from the anime named I am Bisuku Dru wa Koi o Suru is still going on in the Magazine. The manga comprises 7 volumes and it was officially released on January 19, 2018. The English adaptation was released after two years and began serialization in 2020.

My Dress-Up Darling: When is it coming out?

Fortunately, the anime is confirmed and will be on screen very soon. Officials have already announced the anime adaptation and a release date is set.

The official statement recently announced that the anime will be released in 2022.. No precise date is mentioned in the declaration. It is speculated that officials could develop the anime and once everything is set, the release date will be scheduled as well.

CloverWorks have already posted two photos regarding the upcoming show and there is chaos among fans for more on the series. On the other hand, the manga series is already published in English and has reportedly sold over 1.9 million copies worldwide.

My Dress-Up Darling: is there an official trailer?

So far, there is no official trailer released for the upcoming anime. The studio has just released two photos for the public. If the trailer is released by the officials, we’ll make sure to update you ASAP.

So far, there is no official trailer released for the upcoming anime. The studio has just released two photos for the public. If the trailer is released by the officials, we'll make sure to update you ASAP.