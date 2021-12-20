How the future of fashion depends on sustainable choices

Despite the growing awareness of durable fashion among consumers and brotherhood, we still need industry-wide collaboration to reshape the future of fashion retail and supply chains. Sustainable fashion is not only about the material you use / reuse, but also how a garment / product is made, who made it, what resources were used to produce it, how it was sold and bought while holding account of the impact of its existence on the environment and ultimately how it will die / be reused.

Sustainability matters beyond the obvious

It is true that the above comes at a cost. Even though many people want to switch to greener and more sustainable products, they are less likely to pay extra for it. Therefore, we need to share how sustainable fashion encourages best practices for the industry and promotes product longevity, which is facing the fashion world, which thrives by quickly bringing new offerings to users.

That said, sustainable fashion is growing enormously. We now have a huge market for organic, recycled and natural products; followed by Fair Trade – charitable brands that are eco-friendly and cruelty-free to animals, and handcrafted, man-made products, which speak to the communities benefiting from their making.

We are finding that more and more people are now buying things for the reason they are produced; the story of why they exist and who will benefit from their purchase. And this mindset is helping the sustainable fashion movement tremendously.

Whether it’s TOMS, the shoe brand that offers a pair of shoes every time you buy one, or FREITAG, the Swiss brand that makes unique bags from recycled truck tires and other sustainable materials.

It is not too late

As educators and practitioners of design in India today we have to look in the mirror and reflect. We have to face the reality of our landfills and the massive consumption of water and electricity needed to produce things that cannot be recycled, reused or disposed of. The use of harmful chemicals to accelerate the growth of our natural fibers, their elimination in our water bodies and our natural heritage. Traditionally, we have always been aware, mindful, frugal, and careful as a society with our resources, but this does not translate into our modern avatar.

India being the hub of clothing manufacturing, directly contributes to the sustainable carbon footprint of the fashion industry on the environment, which is now a real crisis. Systems thinking and sustainable fashion strategies must be at the heart of design and fashion pedagogy and practice. We can no longer be content with fashion that simply expresses ideas.

Designers need to create meaningfully and understand the long term effects of what they create. Our production processes must minimize the consumption of water and electricity; our supply chains must be transparent and traceable; our retail systems need an overhaul to include sustainable habits like clothing rental / reuse. End-of-use methodologies are needed for fashion industry circularity. New material inventions through Bio Design are the future of the design and fashion profession.

It’s time to change perspective

As seen in an exhibition at the ‘Fashion for Good’museum in Amsterdam; 80% of a garment’s impact comes from the decisions designers make about the fit, color and fabric chosen. Almost 2,700 liters of water are used to produce a single cotton t-shirt, which is what the average man drinks in 3 years.

Therefore, the choice is ours. Even steps taken in this direction, no matter how small, will be important in shaping the consumer narrative for customers and designers of this century.