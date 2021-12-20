Pregnant Chloe Goodman shows off her blossoming baby bump in a tight sheer black dress

Chloe Goodman looked effortlessly glamorous as she walked to Sheesh Restaurant in Chigwell, Essex on Sunday.

The pregnant former Ex On The Beachstar glowed as she cradled her blossoming round belly in a tight black dress.

The outfit featured sheer side panels for an extra dose of sex appeal and she paired it with black heeled boots to elevate her height.

The reality TV star straightened her brunette locks and let them float in the wind as she strutted to dinner.

She completed her look with a bright red handbag and a splash of red lipstick to add a pop of color to her monotonous ensemble.

Chloe, who shares 19-month-old daughter Isla with footballer Grant Hall, recently hit the headlines when she revealed her second pregnancy was complicated and will be her last.

She saidMagazine closer: ‘They have to put the point higher than with Isla because of the scar tissue and I don’t have much of my cervix anyway, so I’ve been told I won’t be able to wear after this pregnancy.

“This will be our last child.

In October, doctors told her that she should have her cervical stitches removed, which is “the only thing that keeps our baby safe.”

Heartfelt message: The star posted a message to her unborn child on her Instagram page promising to make it through the surviving weeks of her pregnancy

However, the star decided not to have surgery to remove the stitch because she didn’t want to endanger her baby and shared a snapshot of her baby scanner and a poignant post on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “I promise I will do my best to get you to weeks of survival, darling, another operation to go through, but we have been here many times and we will go through this one. My heart is breaking. ‘

Extremely premature infants are born 23 to 28 weeks.

The reality TV star is in the high-risk category after having to have half of her cervix removed when cancer cells were discovered four years ago.

Doctors found she had high grade three abnormal cells during a routine smear test, which could have led to cervical cancer if it had not been treated.

Chloe has previously expressed how important it is to have smear tests, revealing, “They said in three years I would have had cervical cancer. So at 28, I would have had cervical cancer. Jade Goody was 27 when she passed away.

“I really want to stress that the age should be brought down to 21, not 25. My first smear test shouldn’t be so severe that I lose half of my cervix the first time around.”